Wellgreens Launches Exclusive Line of Sleep‑Enhancing Cannabis Products in San Diego

San Diego, CA, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — Wellgreens, an acclaimed and fully licensed cannabis retailer known for its premium, handpicked plant-based offerings, is thrilled to unveil its latest collection of recreational cannabis products designed to promote better sleep. This exclusive collection is now available at all seven Wellgreens locations throughout San Diego County, including La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Chula Vista, Encinitas, Kearny Mesa, University, and Vista.

In keeping with its mission to “elevate collective well‑being in our communities by providing an inclusive, customized and sustainable cannabis experience,” Wellgreens has designed this new line to support restful, high‑quality sleep through science‑informed formulations and premium cultivation.

Meet the sleep collection

Lights Out Indica Blend – A potent indica‑dominant cross featuring high levels of myrcene and linalool, designed to relax the body and prepare users for bedtime.

UP! Bedtime Tincture – A fast‑absorbing, full‑spectrum oil containing cannabinoids and terpenes traditionally associated with sedation.

West Coast Cure CBD Pair – A balanced 2:1 CBD:THC edible, crafted for those seeking gentle stress relief before sleep.

Direct Dream Vape – A discreet, slow‑release cartridge formulated specifically for nighttime use.

All four recreational cannabis San Diego products were rigorously tested and selected to ensure consistency, effectiveness, and responsible dosing.

Why “sleep‑enhancing”?

With growing interest in cannabis as a natural aid for better sleep, Wellgreens remains dedicated to normalizing its use and elevating the recreational cannabis experience in San Diego through clear education and honest communication. Each product label includes clear cannabinoid and terpene breakdowns, plus suggested microdosing guidelines.

“Our community has been asking for reliable, sleep‑supportive products,” explains a representative at Wellgreens. “We set out to develop something beyond typical indica flower—something people could feel confident using as part of their evening routine.”

Available now

Starting today, all sleep collection products are available for online ordering and in‑store purchase at Wellgreens’ all locations.

About Wellgreens

Wellgreens is a licensed leader in California cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail. With seven dispensaries and a focus on premium, ethically sourced products, Wellgreens strives to create a personalized, welcoming experience for cannabis users of all levels.

With the launch of this exclusive line of recreational cannabis San Diego, Wellgreens continues to solidify its position as an innovator in the cannabis industry, bringing both quality and wellness benefits to the San Diego community. Customers looking for natural sleep solutions now have a trusted local option to turn to for better rest and relaxation.

For more information or to order, please visit https://www.wellgreens.store/.