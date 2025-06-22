WholeClear Exchange Backup Tool Gets a Major Upgrade: Now Backups Without Outlook

Toronto, Canada, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — WholeClear, a trusted name in data migration and email backup, is pleased to announce the release of the latest version of its flagship product, Exchange Backup Software. The new update, which includes substantial changes aimed at improving data security, operational performance, and user experience, provides seamless backup of Exchange mailboxes with no disruptions, data loss, or complexity.

Whether you’re an IT expert, enterprise administrator, or data compliance officer, the revised solution simplifies the process of preserving Exchange Server data with a few clicks.

Some Highlights

Smarter Performance, Reduced Load Time.

The current release significantly improves performance across all Exchange environments, including Exchange Server 2019, 2016, 2013, and previous editions. Backups are now 40% faster and use fewer system resources thanks to improved threading and mailbox scanning optimization.

The software intelligently maps and retrieves mailbox components—emails, contacts, calendars, notes, and tasks—with little lag or latency. It also supports incremental backups, which allow users to preserve only newly received data without duplicating previously stored data.

Export in a variety of file types, such as PST, MBOX, EML, and others.

A greater range of export formats is now supported by the updated application. Backups may now be stored in PST, MBOX, EML, MSG, and NSF formats, assuring compatibility with a variety of platforms, including Outlook, Thunderbird, Apple Mail, and more.

This versatile output makes the program perfect for long-term preservation, data migration, and legal compliance.

Direct backup from hosted or on-premise Exchange servers.

Whether your company employs a hosted Exchange environment or has an on-premise server, the enhanced solution provides direct server connectivity, secure login, and complete mailbox access. Admins can back up whole mailboxes, including Shared Mailboxes and Archive Mailboxes, without using Outlook.

No Outlook installation? Not an issue. The utility can now make backups even when Microsoft Outlook is not installed, making it ideal for server-side operations and remote backup activities.

Enhanced security and compliance features.

In response to growing data security concerns, the tool now supports AES-256 encryption for backup files, assuring high-grade protection of sensitive data. The system is also completely compatible with GDPR, HIPAA, and other data protection requirements, allowing businesses to meet compliance standards while protecting essential communications.

New User-Friendly Interface with Step-by-Step Instructions

Usability is still a crucial aspect of its product concept.The redesigned program has a sleek, straightforward dashboard that walks users through the backup procedure step by step. Whether you’re backing up a single mailbox or numerous accounts at once, the new UI makes navigation easier and enhances job visibility.

Features such as mailbox preview, real-time progress tracking, and log reporting provide full control over the operation.

Other Key Features at a Glance:

Backup many mailboxes at the same time.

Date-range filters for exporting chosen data.

Support for backup of public folders and archive mailboxes.

Backup scheduling for automation.

Compatibility for Windows 11, 10, 8, and Server editions

Why These Updates Matter

Email data loss is no longer an unusual event. Businesses want fast, versatile, and secure backup solutions to protect themselves against ransomware threats and inadvertent deletion. The improved version of Exchange Backup Software solves these concerns precisely, providing IT teams and business leaders with peace of mind.

Our goal was to provide an enterprise-grade solution that performs as well for small and medium-sized organizations. With this version, we’re bridging the gap between ease of use and advanced capabilities.

Availability and Licensing

You can now obtain the updated Exchange Backup Software from official websites. For a limited period, free trial versions are available that provide access to all premium features. To meet various needs, licensing options include Personal, Business, and Technician editions.

About

A well-known software development company, WholeClear offers its global clientele email conversion, backup, and migration solutions. It offers solutions for Outlook, Exchange, Gmail, Office 365, and other platforms, with an emphasis on dependability, security, and simplicity.

Media Contact

Contact Information – Wholeclear Software

Email – support@ wholeclear.com

Company Website URL – https://www.wholeclear.com/

Official site URL – https://www.wholeclear.com/exchange/backup/