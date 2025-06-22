Future Electronics Employees Donate 22 Litres of Blood in Life-Saving Partnership with Héma-Québec

Pointe-Claire, Quebec, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics once again demonstrated its dedication to social responsibility through a successful blood drive collaboration with Héma-Québec on June 9th. The company-wide initiative saw 48 employees roll up their sleeves to donate 48 pints (22 litres) of blood – enough to potentially save 144 lives in Quebec’s healthcare system.

This year’s drive continues Future Electronics’ annual tradition of supporting National Blood Donor Week. The collected donations will bolster Héma-Québec’s vital mission of maintaining stable blood reserves for the province’s hospitals, where nearly 800,000 biological products are needed annually to treat patients.

Participants received complimentary lunches in the company cafeteria as thanks for their time and generosity. The event highlights Future Electronics’ ongoing partnership with Héma-Québec, which has collected over 200,000 donations annually since 1998 through its network of dedicated staff and volunteers.

One donation has the potential to help up to three patients, which is why Future Electronics encourages other Quebec businesses to host blood drives. The company plans to expand its 2026 community health initiatives in collaboration with Héma-Québec’s life-saving network.

