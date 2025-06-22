Taleb Bekkali: A Global Journey to Creating Astralore – A Perfume Brand Inspired by the Zodiac

Chicago, IL, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — Taleb Bekkali, an internationally recognized Perfumer with decades of expertise, has officially unveiled his latest venture: Astralore, a Fragrance brand that combines the mystical art of astrology with high perfumery. Based in Chicago, Astralore introduces a new chapter in Bekkali’s celebrated career and a bold direction for the world of scent.

A New Chapter Begins in the World of Fragrance

After years of working behind the scenes with elite fragrance houses in Paris, Bekkali brings his personal vision to life through Astralore. With each Perfume inspired by a zodiac sign, the brand aims to create a meaningful, sensory connection between personality and scent. Astralore represents a blend of technical mastery and spiritual exploration, inviting individuals to discover fragrance as a mirror of self.

Taleb Bekkali – A Life in Scent

Born in Casablanca in 1972, Bekkali’s passion for perfumery began in childhood. Captivated by the power of scent to evoke memory and emotion, he moved to Paris to refine his craft. There, he worked with some of France’s most prestigious perfume houses, gaining recognition for his sophisticated and deeply emotive compositions. His signature style balances heritage with innovation—a duality that defines Astralore.

In 2018, Bekkali relocated to Chicago, drawn by its vibrant cultural scene and creative energy. The city’s openness to new ideas became the perfect environment for launching a brand as personal and unconventional as Astralore.

Astralore – A Fusion of Stars and Scent

Astralore is more than a fragrance label—it is a philosophy of self-exploration. Each of the twelve perfumes in the collection is tailored to reflect the traits and energies of a specific zodiac sign. From the fiery intensity of Aries to the reflective calm of Pisces, every fragrance offers a new way to connect with who you are on a cosmic level.

The brand’s name itself merges “astral” with “lore,” reflecting its mission to turn astrology’s timeless stories into wearable, personal experiences. Each bottle tells its own tale, crafted to resonate with both the mind and the senses.

A Perfume Philosophy Rooted in Culture and Emotion

Drawing from his Moroccan roots and Parisian training, Bekkali’s approach to perfumery is both artistic and instinctual. Astralore’s scents are built from high-quality raw ingredients and shaped by his deep understanding of aromatic harmony. The fragrances carry emotional weight and cultural depth, favoring richness and authenticity over trendiness or mass-market appeal.

Why Chicago?

For Bekkali, Chicago offered more than just a location—it provided inspiration. The city’s mix of tradition and creativity mirrors the duality of Astralore. Its vibrant neighborhoods, artistic communities, and open-minded spirit make it an ideal home for a brand devoted to individuality.

Astralore’s studio is based in Chicago, where all creative development and scent testing take place. The brand can be contacted at (630) 222-0212 for press or partnership inquiries.

Fragrance as a Tool for Self-Expression

Astralore invites wearers to view perfume as an extension of identity, not just an accessory. Each scent is designed to align with inner traits, allowing individuals to express themselves in a way that feels both intimate and empowering. The brand transforms daily routines into acts of emotional connection.

Future Vision and Expansion

With the launch of Astralore, Taleb Bekkali aims to shift how people think about fragrance. Future plans include expanding the collection with limited editions inspired by celestial events and zodiac transitions. Regardless of direction, Astralore will remain rooted in personal authenticity and artisanal excellence.

“I’ve always believed fragrance is more than a scent—it’s a feeling,” says Bekkali. “Astralore is my way of helping people explore who they are through the invisible language of perfume.”

About Taleb Bekkali

Taleb Bekkali is a master perfumer and founder of Astralore, a Chicago-based fragrance brand inspired by astrology. Born in Morocco and trained in France, Bekkali has spent decades perfecting his craft. Through Astralore, he offers a unique collection of zodiac-inspired perfumes that blend tradition, artistry, and personal meaning. For more information visit on website zodiacperfume.com.