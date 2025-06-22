Sendwishonline Launches Business Cards with Bulk Delivery, Wishboard View, and PDF Download

Quebec, Canada, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — Sendwishonline, a digital platform known for modern group greeting cards, has introduced a new Business Card feature designed for professional use. This latest release enables users to send one card to many recipients or send different cards to different recipients — with just one upload.

This new paid service is ideal for HR professionals, employee engagement leads, and organizations that manage birthdays, anniversaries, or welcome greetings at scale. With the help of CSV or XML uploads, users can import contact lists and automate bulk card delivery without creating each card manually.

Key Features Include:

key features of sendwishonline

  • Send one card to multiple recipients

  • Send multiple cards to multiple recipients

  • Upload contact lists via CSV or XML

  • Schedule delivery for future dates

  • Include GIFs, photos, videos, and TikTok-style Shorts

  • Wishboard slideshow mode for digital presentation

  • Download the full card as a PDF

Additionally, Sendwishonline continues to offer its popular free group cards, where users can:

  • Invite unlimited people to sign

  • Add personalized messages, emojis, GIFs, and videos

  • View cards as animated Wishboards

  • Share cards via Slack, WhatsApp, Instagram, or email

  • Export the final card as a printable PDF

“We believe celebrations should be seamless and scalable. The new Business Card tool does just that—helping organizations create meaningful connections with less effort,” said a spokesperson from Sendwishonline.

To try the new Business Card tool or explore free group card features, visit:
https://www.sendwishonline.com

