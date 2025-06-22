Sendwishonline Launches Business Cards with Bulk Delivery, Wishboard View, and PDF Download

Quebec, Canada, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — Sendwishonline, a digital platform known for modern group greeting cards, has introduced a new Business Card feature designed for professional use. This latest release enables users to send one card to many recipients or send different cards to different recipients — with just one upload.

This new paid service is ideal for HR professionals, employee engagement leads, and organizations that manage birthdays, anniversaries, or welcome greetings at scale. With the help of CSV or XML uploads, users can import contact lists and automate bulk card delivery without creating each card manually.

Key Features Include:

Send one card to multiple recipients

Send multiple cards to multiple recipients

Upload contact lists via CSV or XML

Schedule delivery for future dates

Include GIFs, photos, videos, and TikTok-style Shorts

Wishboard slideshow mode for digital presentation

Download the full card as a PDF

Additionally, Sendwishonline continues to offer its popular free group cards, where users can:

Invite unlimited people to sign

Add personalized messages, emojis, GIFs, and videos

View cards as animated Wishboards

Share cards via Slack, WhatsApp, Instagram, or email

Export the final card as a printable PDF

“We believe celebrations should be seamless and scalable. The new Business Card tool does just that—helping organizations create meaningful connections with less effort,” said a spokesperson from Sendwishonline.

To try the new Business Card tool or explore free group card features, visit:

https://www.sendwishonline.com