I R Tubes Pvt Ltd Launches New Line of Eco-Friendly Rubber Additives for Automotive and Industrial Applications

Pune, India, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — I R Tubes Pvt Ltd, a leading supplier of specialty chemicals and rubber industry solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new line of eco-friendly rubber additives. Designed to meet the rising global demand for sustainable manufacturing, these innovative additives offer a safer, greener alternative for automotive and industrial rubber processing.

The new product range includes phthalate-free plasticizers, non-toxic accelerators, and bio-based processing aids, all engineered to reduce environmental impact without compromising on performance. With increasing regulatory pressure and customer demand for cleaner formulations, this development positions I R Tubes as a forward-thinking partner in the specialty chemicals space.

“Our R&D team has worked tirelessly to bring to market additives that align with both performance needs and environmental goals,” said a senior spokesperson from I R Tubes Pvt Ltd. “We believe these new solutions will empower our clients to meet regulatory standards like REACH and RoHS while maintaining the high durability and elasticity their products require.”

These eco-friendly additives are ideal for use in tires, gaskets, seals, hoses, and molded components, catering to industries such as automotive, construction, and consumer goods. They are now available for order across India and select global markets.

This launch reflects I R Tubes’ ongoing commitment to innovation, compliance, and sustainability in the chemical supply chain. The company continues to invest in technologies that enhance product performance while minimizing environmental harm.

About I R Tubes Pvt Ltd

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Pune, India, I R Tubes Pvt Ltd is a trusted name in the distribution of specialty chemicals and rubber industry solutions. The company partners with globally renowned manufacturers to deliver high-performance products for industries ranging from automotive to healthcare.