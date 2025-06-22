Insulpro CC Is Your One-Stop Shop For Comprehensive Insulation Solutions

Cape Town, South Africa, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — Insulpro CC is a leading supplier of insulation products in Southern Africa, providing thermal and acoustic insulation solutions for a wide range of industries and applications. Insulpro has branches in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban, allowing it to meet the region’s growing demand for high-quality insulation materials.

The company takes pride in being a one-stop shop for all insulation needs, offering products that perform well in all temperature ranges. Insulpro offers duct insulation, pipe insulation, polystyrene products, chilled insulation, fire stopping, and soundproofing materials for both hot and cold applications.

Insulpro’s product line caters to a variety of markets, including HVAC, industrial, commercial, and residential. The company is dedicated to meeting the rigorous standards set by leading consulting engineers and is an authorised distributor of Saint-Gobain ISOVER fibreglass and mineral wool insulation products.

Their extensive fibreglass and mineral wool line includes ductwrap, sonic liners, pipe sections with various vapour barrier finishes, rock mineral wool slabs, batts and rolls for sound attenuation and fireproofing, as well as ceramic fibre and boards. These products are suitable for a wide range of applications, including thermal insulation, noise control, and fire resistance.

Insulpro also offers innovative products like Aerolite Ceiling Insulation and Factorylite, which are ideal for temperature regulation in ceilings and roofs. These are frequently specified for use in drywall partitioning to improve acoustic properties. For noise reduction, heavier-density mineral wool pipe insulation is used in walls or beneath plinths supporting chillers and fans.

Insulpro’s Soundlite ceiling tiles stand out for their effective combination of thermal and acoustic insulation. Architects and air-conditioning engineers prefer these lightweight tiles for office spaces and commercial buildings because of their performance and aesthetics.

Insulpro also provides specialised accessories and solutions to protect insulation integrity and improve installation efficiency. High-density pipe supports with factory-applied vapour barriers are one such innovation; they replace traditional wooden blocks. These supports ensure insulation continuity and condensation control at pipe clamp points, reducing moisture issues.

Insulpro offers K-Flex nitrile rubber products, which are well-known for their superior performance on copper pipework, flexible hoses, and chilled water lines. Polystyrene, polyurethane, polyisocyanurate, Thermaflex, and ceramic fibre insulation are also among the company’s offerings. Vapour barriers, adhesives, insulation tapes, aluminium tapes, fibreglass membranes, fixing materials, and specialised tools are all available to ensure a complete insulation solution.

Insulpro also focuses on insulation protection; it provides cladding and covers made of galvanised steel, stainless steel, or aluminium to protect insulation from mechanical damage, moisture, and UV degradation. These protective measures help to extend the life and effectiveness of insulation systems. Insulpro also offers lobster back bends and custom insulation kits for vessels and fittings.

The company focuses on a wide range of applications, including boiler insulation, HVAC air-conditioning ducting and chilled water pipework insulation, steam pipe insulation, generator exhaust and acoustic insulation, water storage vessels, calorifiers, ceiling insulation, and drywall partition cavity insulation.

Insulpro’s commitment to quality is evident in its stringent sourcing standards, which ensure that all products meet the technical specifications set by consulting engineers. This commitment ensures that customers receive materials that provide long-term thermal and acoustic performance.

Insulpro CC, as a one-stop insulation shop, remains the preferred partner for contractors, engineers and building professionals throughout Southern Africa seeking reliable, expert support and a diverse range of insulation products to meet every need. For more information, visit https://www.insulpro.co.za

