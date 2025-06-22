RPost Launches Cloud Platform to Transform Messaging into Secure, Legal Digital Products

RPost’s new cloud platform lets developers and users turn emails into legally certified, secure, and compliant digital communications—on demand.

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — RPost has unveiled its latest innovation, the RPost Cloud, a dynamic cloud processing platform that enables developers, IT departments, service providers, and even postal services to lease RPost’s infrastructure for message transformation. Designed to turn standard data transmissions into certified, secure, and compliant digital assets, this platform can be integrated into existing apps or systems using open APIs and standard protocols such as SMTP, HTTPS, or SOAP.

By routing messages through the RPost Cloud, users can apply one or more of RPost’s 70 specialized processing features—ranging from encrypted email delivery and sender authentication to e-signature enablement and legal proof of delivery. Unlike traditional cloud services that merely store or transmit data, RPost’s system transforms and enhances it in real-time, all without the need to own any hardware. With pricing based on actual use and robust analytics included, RPost positions its cloud as a turnkey solution for modern digital communication challenges.

https://rpost.com/news/java-developers-journal-rpost-goes-cloud-calls-cloud-processing-platform

