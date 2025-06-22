RPost Launches Cloud Platform to Transform Messaging into Secure, Legal Digital Products

By routing messages through the RPost Cloud, users can apply one or more of RPost’s 70 specialized processing features—ranging from encrypted email delivery and sender authentication to e-signature enablement and legal proof of delivery. Unlike traditional cloud services that merely store or transmit data, RPost’s system transforms and enhances it in real-time, all without the need to own any hardware. With pricing based on actual use and robust analytics included, RPost positions its cloud as a turnkey solution for modern digital communication challenges.