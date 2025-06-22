DishaJute Launches Specialized Bulk Bags for Petrochemical Products: Built for Safety, Trusted by Industry

Kolkata, India, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — In industries where reliability can’t be compromised and safety is a daily concern, the smallest details matter. That’s why DishaJute has introduced its newest range of bulk bags (FIBCs) — carefully designed to carry materials like catalysts, resins, and other petroleum-based products with confidence.

These aren’t just another set of bags on the market. They’re built with the realities of factory floors, busy warehouses, and transport conditions in mind.

“We’ve spent months speaking with chemical manufacturers, packers, and logistics partners to understand what they struggle with day to day,” says Nikesh Shah, Product Head at DishaJute.
“The result is a bag that’s strong where it needs to be, flexible where it matters, and reliable when it counts.”

What Makes These Bulk Bags Different?

Every petrochemical product comes with its own challenges — moisture sensitivity, static risks, contamination, or spillage. DishaJute’s new FIBCs were developed to directly solve these problems:

  • ✔️ Anti-static materials for safety in flammable environments

  • ✔️ High-tensile strength to handle heavy industrial loads

  • ✔️ Inner liners to keep contents pure and moisture-free

  • ✔️ Leak-proof seams to prevent product loss and mess

  • ✔️ UV protection for safe outdoor storage

“We’re not here to push features,” Nikesh Shah adds. “We’re here to solve problems.”

Designed for the Ones Who Keep the Industry Moving

These bulk bags are already in use across India and abroad by businesses that move everything from polymer catalysts to specialty resins. They’re trusted not just for what they carry — but for how they make daily operations smoother.

Used ForTrusted Because…
Petrochemical powders & catalystsThey reduce risk during transfer
Thermoset & thermoplastic resinsLiners keep the product clean and dry
Oil-based additives & chemicalsStrong seams prevent hazardous leakage

A More Responsible Way to Package

In a time when environmental responsibility is becoming a priority, DishaJute is also keeping sustainability in focus. The new bulk bags are recyclable, reusable (where safe), and manufactured with minimal waste.

“We believe strength and sustainability can go hand in hand,” says [Spokesperson Name]. “We’re committed to solutions that are tough on performance — and kind to the environment.”

About DishaJute

DishaJute Exports Pvt. Ltd., based in Bhiwani, Haryana, is one of India’s fastest-growing names in the bulk packaging space. With over a decade of experience, the company serves industries ranging from agriculture and food processing to chemicals and petrochemicals — offering tailored, durable, and ethical packaging solutions trusted in 20+ countries.

Ready to Simplify Your Bulk Packaging?

Whether you’re handling high-value petrochemicals or everyday industrial materials, our team is ready to help you find the right bag — designed not just for your product, but for your peace of mind.

Reach out today: info@dishajute.com
Visit us: www.dishajute.com

DishaJute – Packaging that protects more than product.

