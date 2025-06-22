MagFone Announces Limited-Time 75% Off Deal on Its Popular Location Changer Tool

HONG KONG, China, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — MagFone, a leading developer of innovative iOS and Android utility software, is excited to announce a limited-time 75% discount on its flagship product, MagFone Location Changer. The deal, available globally, offers users a rare opportunity to access advanced GPS spoofing technology at a significantly reduced price.

MagFone Location Changer allows users to change their GPS location instantly on iPhone and Android devices without the need for jailbreaking or rooting. Designed for convenience, privacy, and versatility, the software has become a go-to tool for mobile gamers, dating app users, and digital nomads alike.

“Whether you’re unlocking region-locked features, protecting your privacy, or simply having fun in augmented reality games, MagFone Location Changer is the most reliable and easy-to-use tool available,” said a spokesperson from MagFone. “This 75% off promotion is our way of saying thank you to our growing global user base.”

Key Features of MagFone Location Changer:

One-click location spoofing anywhere in the world

Fully compatible with iOS 26 and Android 15

No jailbreak or root required

Multiple movement modes: Static, Two-Spot, Multi-Spot, and Joystick

Works with popular apps like Pokémon GO, WhatsApp, Tinder, Snapchat, and YouTube TV

The software has been widely praised for its intuitive interface, stable performance, and compatibility with a wide range of applications. With privacy concerns on the rise, more users are turning to MagFone to mask their real-time location and access content from different regions.

Availability and Pricing

The 75% discount is available for a limited time only on the official MagFone website. Customers can choose from personal and business licenses with lifetime options included.

Monthly License – $7.96

Quarterly License – $15.96

Yearly License – $31.96

Lifetime License – $89.95

About MagFone

MagFone is a software company dedicated to providing simple and effective solutions for iOS and Android users. With a strong focus on user experience and data security, MagFone offers tools for location simulation, iPhone unlocking, system recovery, and more.

Press Contact:

Email: support@magfone.com

Website: https://www.magfone.com