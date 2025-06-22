Pure Resonance Audio Introduces the S6W 70V Speaker – Now in White

Hewitt, TX, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — Pure Resonance Audio is pleased to announce the release of the S6 in white—the same great sound and reliability as the original S6 black model, now available in a clean, true white. Designed to blend seamlessly into contemporary environments, the S6W delivers long-lasting, high-performance audio for both indoor and outdoor commercial applications.

Engineered for 70-volt distributed audio systems, the S6W all-weather commercial outdoor speaker delivers full-range, high-output sound in a compact, low-profile enclosure. Equipped with a UV-resistant 6.5″ woofer with low moisture absorption and a 1″ tweeter, this speaker provides clear, balanced audio ideal for music, paging, and general-purpose audio.

The S6W is designed to perform in challenging environments with an IP65-rated enclosure that’s fully dust-tight and protected against harsh weather conditions. Its rugged ABS housing, UV-resistant coating, and mesh metal grille provide superior durability and impact resistance. Built for continuous 70V performance with a full-range frequency response of 80Hz–18kHz and 92 dB sensitivity, the S6W is a reliable solution for patios, restaurants, hospitality venues, retail stores, and other indoor or outdoor demanding installations.

Quick and easy to install, the S6W includes a 180-degree mounting bracket for flexible surface mounting on walls, under awnings, overhangs, or press boxes. This commercial outdoor speaker is also equipped with a built-in 70V/100V transformer and an 8-ohm bypass, allowing seamless integration into distributed sound systems. A convenient Phoenix Euroblock connector on the back panel makes wiring simple and secure, ensuring compatibility with a variety of audio setups.

With its dependable performance, weather-resistant construction, and sleek new white finish, the S6W 70-volt outdoor surface mount speaker is a versatile solution for commercial audio installations where both sound quality and aesthetics matter.

PRODUCT AVAILABILITY

The white S6W is expected to begin shipping later this year! For more information or to order, please visit the product page, call (866) 957-8748, or email us at sales@pureresonanceaudio.com.

PRODUCT URL

https://www.pureresonanceaudio.com/products/pure-resonance-audio-s6w-70v-outdoor-surface-mount-speaker-white

ABOUT PURE RESONANCE AUDIO

Pure Resonance Audio specializes in creating innovative, high-quality commercial audio solutions for various industries, including education, retail, and hospitality. Pure Resonance Audio focuses on exceptional performance and reliability and offers a wide range of audio equipment and sound systems to meet the needs of today’s demanding audio environments.

CONTACT

Pure Resonance Audio

PO Box 880

Hewitt, TX 76643

(866) 676-7804

sales@pureresonanceaudio.com

www.pureresonanceaudio.com