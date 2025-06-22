Mew.Design Introduces AI-Powered Design Platform with Code-Based Editing via Natural Language

London, United Kingdom, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — Mew Design announces the release of its next-generation AI design platform that combines advanced language models with code-based visual editing. Designed for creating posters, social media posts, business cards, and infographics, the platform enables precise, editable design outputs via simple language commands—reducing time, cost, and complexity for graphic creation.

Unlike generic template tools or rigid AI generators, Mew Design introduces a unique cast of AI Meow Designers—adorable cat-like AI agents—each crafted with real human designers’ knowledge, aesthetic sense, and creative intuition. Users can describe their ideas in plain language, and Mew.Design’s AI agents generate and refine designs like posters, business cards, social media images, brochures, and more—quickly, intelligently, and beautifully.

By bridging creativity and AI through advanced agent collaboration, code-based editable design generation, and deep understanding of both text and image inputs, Mew Design offers a truly next-generation design experience.

Solving Real Problems in the Design Industry

Traditional design workflows are expensive, time-consuming, and inaccessible to many. While tools like Canva offer convenience, they often fall short on deep customization and creative uniqueness. On the other hand, AI tools like Midjourney or DALL·E lack editability and practicality for real-world use.

Mew Design bridges this gap with five key features:

Controllable AI Generation & Editing : Designs are code-generated for pixel-level precision. Modify your designs anytime using natural language.

: Designs are code-generated for pixel-level precision. Modify your designs anytime using natural language. Humanized AI Designers : Each Meow Designer embodies a real designer’s style and specialty, possessing the aesthetic perception and design intuition that traditional large language models lack.

: Each Meow Designer embodies a real designer’s style and specialty, possessing the aesthetic perception and design intuition that traditional large language models lack. Multi-Agent Collaboration System : Mew Design simulates a professional design team where AI agents collaborate under central guidance.

: Mew Design simulates a professional design team where AI agents collaborate under central guidance. Deep Natural Language & Visual Understanding : The platform interprets both text prompts and uploaded reference images to grasp user intent.

: The platform interprets both text prompts and uploaded reference images to grasp user intent. Creative Community & IP Ecosystem: Meow Designers double as brand mascots and community figures—fueling an ecosystem of feedback, fun, and learning.

Design Freedom for Everyone

Mew Design is tailored for:

Small businesses & startups needing frequent, affordable design.

Freelancers & solopreneurs seeking fast marketing visuals.

Marketers and content creators enhancing their daily content.

Students and casual users designing resumes, invites, and more.designers looking to boost p

Productivity by creating their own AI Design Agents infused with personal style, expertise, and aesthetic standards.

“We believe great design should be as accessible as good conversation,” said the team behind Mew Design. “With our Meow Designers, we’re building a world where creativity flows freely, and every idea—no matter who it comes from—can become a visual reality.”

Visit Mew Design to meet your first AI Meow Designer and start creating.