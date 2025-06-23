Lucintel Forecasts the Global Electrical Acceptance Testing Sales Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.4% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-06-23 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global electrical acceptance testing sales market looks promising with opportunities in the energy & power, industrial, transportation, electronic manufacturing, and construction markets. The global electrical acceptance testing sales market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.4% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the rising demand for compliance & safety standard, the growing construction & infrastructure development, and the increasing adoption of renewable energy system.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in electrical acceptance testing sales market to 2031 by type (on-line testing and off-line testing), application (energy & power, industrial, transportation, electronic manufacturing, construction, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, on-line testing is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the rising real-time data collection.

Within the application category, energy & power is expected to witness the highest growth due to the increasing investments in infrastructure.

In terms of region, North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing adoption of smart grids and renewable energy sources.

Goodada, Electrical Testing Solutions, CBS Field Services, HALCO, High Voltage Service, Electrical Reliability Services, Power Systems Testing Company, Southern New England Electrical Testing, American Electrical Testing , RESA Power Service are the major suppliers in the electrical acceptance testing sales market.

