U.S. Multi-access Edge Computing Market 2030: Mergers Shaping the Landscape

The U.S. multi-access edge computing (MEC) market was valued at USD 1.25 billion in 2023, reaching an estimated value of USD 16.17 billion by 2030, and growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.1% from 2024 to 2030. MEC integrates network, computing, storage, and application functions at edge nodes located near data sources and connected devices. The increasing use of Internet of Things (IoT) devices across various sectors is anticipated to be a major driver of market growth. Industries such as IT and telecom, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and data centers are turning to MEC solutions to enable faster and more efficient decision-making processes.

The combined deployment of MEC and 5G supports advanced network slicing capabilities, delivering enhanced performance for both enterprises and consumers by leveraging localized computing. The rollout of 5G in the U.S. has paved the way for innovations in smart cities, smart manufacturing, supply chain optimization, real-time monitoring, and asset management. Additionally, the surge in mobile data traffic and the need to control operational costs are motivating businesses to adopt MEC, as it helps maximize resource use, boost revenue, and improve network efficiency.

MEC is expected to be widely implemented alongside data-intensive applications, often in coordination with 5G. For instance, edge infrastructure used in automotive applications requires more computing power compared to MEC systems in retail settings. However, due to broader deployment, the number of MEC units in retail is likely to surpass those used in vehicle-to-everything (V2X) applications. Going forward, factors such as cost, the importance of data, and processing speed will be crucial in determining MEC adoption across industries.

Key Market Trends & Insights

By Solution: In 2023, the software segment led the market, accounting for 48.0% of total revenue. This growth is driven by the need to analyze data generated from numerous IoT devices in MEC environments using purpose-built software.

By End-use: The IT & telecom segment was the dominant end-use sector in 2023. The widespread rollout of 5G across multiple regions has created significant growth opportunities in this area.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 1.25 Billion

USD 1.25 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 16.17 Billion

USD 16.17 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 44.1%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Prominent players in the U.S. MEC market include:

Advantech Co., Ltd. – Offers hardware and software solutions, system integration, design services, automation technologies, and embedded systems.

– Offers hardware and software solutions, system integration, design services, automation technologies, and embedded systems. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP – Provides enterprise-level cloud, data center, and workplace solutions.

– Provides enterprise-level cloud, data center, and workplace solutions. Juniper Networks, Inc. – A key contributor to network and edge infrastructure development.

– A key contributor to network and edge infrastructure development. Saguna Networks Ltd. – A rising player specializing in edge cloud computing, mobile content acceleration, RAN-based cloud solutions, and NFV. The company serves major clients such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell EMC, Akamai Technologies, and Vodafone.

Other Key U.S. Multi-access Edge Computing Companies:

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

AT&T Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

FogHorn Systems Inc.

IBM Corporation

SMART Embedded Computing

Vapor IO

Verizon Communications Inc.

ZephyrTel

Conclusion

The U.S. multi-access edge computing market is on a rapid growth trajectory, driven by technological advancements in 5G, increasing IoT adoption, and the demand for low-latency processing capabilities. With a projected CAGR of 44.1% from 2024 to 2030, the market is expected to reach USD 16.17 billion by the end of the forecast period. As MEC continues to evolve, factors such as scalability, speed, cost-efficiency, and data criticality will significantly influence its adoption across various industries. Major industry players and emerging innovators are actively shaping the future of edge computing in the U.S., signaling robust long-term potential for the sector.