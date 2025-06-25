Matthew Cossolotto Appears on “Get Authentic with Marques Ogden” and Speaks to Oberlin Rotary Club

Cleveland & Brussels & Washington, 2025-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — Matthew Cossolotto (aka The Podium Pro), speaker and author of the award-winning The Joy of Public Speaking, announced today that he recently presented his signature speech (“From Stage Fright to Stage Delight”) to the Oberlin (Ohio) Rotary Club and taped an interview on “Get Authentic with Marques Ogden.” Marques Ogden is a former NFL player turned entrepreneur, a successful keynote speaker, and the host of one of the top podcasts worldwide.

Both of these events — as well as the launch of the eBook edition of The Joy of Public Speaking — are part of Cossolotto’s ongoing campaign to “spread the joy” of public speaking to as many people as possible in the U.S. and internationally.

A former aide to Congressman Leon Panetta, Cossolotto’s high-profile leadership communications career spans the corridors of power and influence on both sides of the Atlantic – from NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, to the Speaker’s Office in the U.S. House of Representatives. As a guest speaker, workshop leader, and speech coach, Cossolotto has shared his ideas and expertise with a wide range of domestic and international audiences, including corporations, associations, government agencies, conferences, schools, community groups, and nonprofits/NGOs.

Spread the Joy Campaign: From Stage Fright to Stage Delight!

In 2025, Cossolotto has been stepping up his promotional efforts, including an appearance on The Douglas Coleman Show and taping interviews on a number of other podcasts, including Achieving Success with Olivia Atkin, The Unfiltered by G’ade, and Real Talk with Grace Redman.

Cossolotto commented: “Studies show that about 75 percent of people worldwide — roughly six billion people! — are hampered by some degree of anxiety or trepidation about public speaking. My mission is to empower as many people as possible to banish the fear and embrace the joy of public speaking. So it’s exciting to spread the joy by giving interviews and presentations about making the shift from stage fright to stage delight.”

To spread the joy even more, Cossolotto is actively seeking clients and venues for his speaking and coaching programs in Ohio and more widely in the United States and worldwide.

In The Joy of Public Speaking — a 2024 Maincrest Media Book Award winner — Cossolotto distills many years of senior-level speechwriting and speech coaching experience into a comprehensive, how-to guide to help experienced, novice, and terrified speakers overcome self-defeating attitudes, feelings, and habits about public speaking. Maincrest Media Book Award judges praised the book for its originality, clarity, and engaging style, calling it a standout in the business communications category.

Doreen Downing, Ph.D., author of The 7 Secrets to Essential Speaking: Find Your Voice, Change Your Life, writes the following about Cossolotto’s The Joy of Public Speaking:

“Matthew Cossolotto reminds us that speaking can be a fulfilling act of self-expression — not something to dread, but something to embrace. His encouragement to speak from the heart aligns beautifully with my own belief that presence, connection, and authenticity are what make communication truly powerful. This book is a welcome companion for anyone ready to step into the joy — not the fear — of speaking.”

Cossolotto’s Personal Empowerment Trilogy: Reach Your Peak Potential

The Joy of Public Speaking is the first book in Cossolotto’s personal empowerment trilogy. Two more books will be published soon. Harness Your HabitForce highlights the seven habits of FAILURE and SUCCESS. Harness Your PromisePower features an extensive foreword by Jack Canfield, author of The Success Principles and co-creator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul® series.

To book Matthew Cossolotto as a guest speaker, workshop leader, or speech coach, visit www.MatthewCossolotto.com.

Contact:

Matthew Cossolotto

The Podium Pro

matthew@matthewcossolotto.com

http://www.MatthewCossolotto.com