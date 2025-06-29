Chinese Massage Reading Launches Stress-Free House Removals in Berkshire

Berkshire, UK, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — Chinese Massage Reading is proud to announce the expansion of its wellness offerings by introducing its specialised head and shoulder massage reading services. These services are designed to promote stress relief, improve mental clarity, and enhance overall well-being for clients throughout Reading and surrounding areas.

With today’s increasingly hectic lifestyles, more individuals seek natural, effective ways to unwind and rejuvenate. The new head and shoulder massage reading service from Chinese Massage Reading combines centuries-old Chinese therapeutic techniques with personalised consultation to deliver an experience beyond relaxation, aiming to restore energy balance and alleviate physical and emotional tension.

“Our goal is to help people reconnect with their bodies and minds,” said Lisa Zhang, lead therapist at Chinese Massage Reading. “This new service focuses specifically on relieving tension accumulated in the head, neck, and shoulders—a common pain point for office workers, students, and anyone under regular stress.”

The head and shoulder massage reading treatment involves a deep yet soothing massage, focusing on acupressure points and energy channels that run through the scalp, temples, neck, and upper back. In addition to the massage, the “reading” component provides insights into energy blockages and tension points that may reflect underlying emotional or lifestyle factors.

Whether you’re battling migraines, experiencing fatigue, or simply seeking a moment of calm, this specialised service provides tangible results. After one session, clients report immediate relaxation, reduced headaches, better sleep, and heightened focus. For more information, visit our website at https://orientalwellnessmassage.co.uk/services-costs/ or call us at 07379 007 070.

About Chinese Massage Reading

Chinese Massage Reading is a premier wellness centre in the heart of Reading, Berkshire, specialising in traditional Chinese therapeutic massage and holistic care. The centre is committed to helping individuals improve their quality of life through expert massage therapy, energy work, and personalised consultations. Their new head and shoulder massage reading service is a testament to their continuous innovation and dedication to wellness excellence.

Contact Us

Call – 07379 007 070

Email – hello@orientalwellnessmassage.co.uk

Address – 3-7 George Street, Caversham, Reading, Berkshire, RG4 8DH