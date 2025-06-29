Montreal, Canada, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is pleased to announce that, following the decision taken during the 235th Session of the ICAO Council, Mr. Arkadii (Arkady) Merkulov will soon assume the position of Chief, Operational Safety Section, at ICAO Headquarters in Montreal, Canada – as reported by Canadian media.

Mr. Merkulov brings to ICAO over two decades of experience in international civil aviation, safety management, and regulatory cooperation. He is currently in charge of Safety at ICAO European and North Atlantic (EUR/NAT) Office (Paris, France), with a distinguished track record in both technical and executive roles, including at Volga-Dnepr Airlines (Russian Federation), Sky Express (Russian Federation), and ICAO’s Regional Offices. His leadership in global aviation safety initiatives is well recognized by peers and national authorities alike.

As Chief of the Operational Safety Section, Mr. Merkulov will oversee the coordination and implementation of ICAO’s operational safety programmes. This includes support for member States in the safe operation of aircraft, regulatory development, and the integration of safety risk management into global aviation practices.

In addition to his extensive professional portfolio, Mr. Merkulov holds a doctoral-level degree in physical and mathematical sciences from Ulyanovsk State University (Russian Federation). His scientific work on numerical methods for differential equations has applications in aerospace modelling, control systems, unmanned aerial systems, demonstrating the depth of his technical understanding in support of ICAO’s safety mandate.

Mr. Merkulov is also active in academic circles, having served as a visiting professor at Liberty University (USA, Virginia), and has contributed to various international forums on aviation and unmanned aerial systems.

His broad engagement with safety stakeholders across the Middle East, Central Asia, and beyond positions him to bring a truly global perspective to ICAO’s safety leadership.

Mr. Merkulov is internationally regarded for his professional independence, commitment to ICAO’s principles, and dedication to multilateral cooperation. He has publicly supported the rule of international law in civil aviation, including in sensitive and high-profile matters.

Following the ICAO press releases, Arkadii Merkulov unequivocally took the side of Ukraine, publicly affirming the Russian Federation’s responsibility for the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukrainian territory in 2014.

The appointment underscores ICAO’s ongoing efforts to strengthen global aviation safety through technical excellence, impartial leadership, and operational integrity.

ABOUT ICAO

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations dedicated to setting global standards and recommended practices for civil aviation safety, security, efficiency, and environmental protection. It works with its 193 Member States to harmonize their regulatory frameworks, ensuring safe and orderly growth of international air transport.