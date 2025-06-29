New from GainTools: Fast and Reliable OST to MBOX Converter Software Now Available

Surrey, UK, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — GainTools is a well-known name in email conversion and data conversion software. They are announcing the release of their newest product, the OST to MBOX Converter Software. This easy-to-use utility makes it easy to convert Outlook OST files to MBOX format. It works quickly, safely, and accurately for both professionals and enterprises.

The GainTools OST to MBOX Converter can handle anything from broken OST files to convert a lot of emails at once. It makes it easy to convert Outlook data to popular email clients that accept MBOX, such as Thunderbird, Apple Mail, Entourage, Eudora, and more, without losing any data.

A GainTools spokeswoman remarked, “Our new OST to MBOX Converter was made with speed, accuracy, and ease of use in mind.” “We wanted to offer a solution that gets rid of the technical problems that come up when converting email.” This application makes the job quick and easy, whether you’re a single user or part of an IT team.

Some of the most important features are:

Quickly change all the data in an OST file, emails, attachments, and metadata to MBOX format

Support for batch file conversion to save time and effort

Doesn’t need Microsoft Outlook or Exchange Server to work

Works with OST files that are encrypted or orphaned

Works with all versions of Microsoft Outlook and Windows OS.

The software is great for users who want to change email services, get back OST files that are hard to reach, or make email backups in a format that can be used in more than one way. The GainTools OST to MBOX Converter has an easy-to-use interface and great performance. It makes sure that all of your data stays the same after every conversion.

Availability: You can now download the OST to MBOX Converter from the official GainTools website. Users can try out the utility for free before buying the complete license.

GainTools is a software development firm that makes solutions for converting, migrating, and recovering data that are fast and dependable. GainTools services customers all over the world, including individuals, small businesses, and large businesses. They put a lot of emphasis on user experience and performance.

GainTools

Email Address: support@gaintools.com

Website: https://www.gaintools.com/ost/mbox/