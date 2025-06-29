Miraz Successfully Executes Event Security Management at The Shri Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Katha (New Delhi)

Paschim Vihar, New Delhi, India, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — Miraz Securitas, a leading name in integrated security and facility management services, proudly announces the successful execution of a large-scale security deployment for the Bageshwar Dham Katha, held from April 25th to 30th, 2025, at the revered Bageshwar Dham katha at Paschim Vihar, New Delhi. The spiritual event, presided over by His Holiness Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, drew an enormous gathering of devotees from various parts of the country and abroad, making it one of the most significant religious gatherings of the year.

With an estimated footfall of lakhs over the six-day event, ensuring the safety, discipline, and smooth movement of people was of paramount importance. Miraz Securitas was entrusted with the complete security operations, covering multiple critical areas including:

Comprehensive crowd management to ensure seamless entry and exit of devotees, prevent stampedes, and control mass movement during peak hours.

Pandal security management, including perimeter control, surveillance, and internal security, to protect against unauthorised access or disturbances.

VIP enclosure security, with specially trained personnel deployed to manage protocol areas, high-profile guests, and spiritual dignitaries.

Emergency response coordination, with teams on standby to handle medical situations, lost-and-found services, and real-time conflict resolution.

Traffic flow and parking management in and around the event site to ensure smooth vehicular movement and avoid congestion.

A dedicated team of over [insert number if available] highly trained security professionals, supervisors, and ground staff were deployed across the event premises. The team worked in close coordination with local authorities, the organizing committee, and emergency services to maintain an environment of order, reverence, and safety.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Atul Mahajan, Director, Miraz Securitas, says, “We are honoured to have been a part of this divine event and to have played a key role in managing such a massive crowd with devotion and discipline. Our team operated tirelessly around the clock to ensure the devotees could focus on their spiritual journey while we took care of their safety and well-being. We are grateful to the organizers of Shri Bageshwar Dham and to His Holiness Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri for their trust in our services.”

This successful deployment is a testament to Miraz Securitas’ expertise in handling high-footfall events with precision, sensitivity, and professionalism. It reinforces the company’s commitment to providing dependable and comprehensive security solutions for religious, corporate, and public events across India.

About Shri Bageshwar Dham

“Bageshwar Dham”, located in village Garha of Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, is famous in the country and abroad for the divinity of self-manifested Hanuman ji. Bageshwar Dham is the divine land of many ascetics, where people get the grace and blessings of Balaji Maharaj just by visiting. Here Balaji Maharaj listens to your problem through an application and gets it resolved through the Peethadheeshwar of the Dham, Pujya Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Ji Maharaj, whom the world addresses as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar.

About Miraz Securitas

Miraz Securitas Pvt Ltd is one of the best private security guard companies in India, with a strong presence across the country. With over three decades of expertise, Miraz Securitas has established itself as a trusted name in the industry, delivering superior security solutions to both corporate and public sector clients. Serving a diverse range of sectors, including multinational corporations, government agencies, hotels, healthcare, corporate offices, residential properties, embassies, educational institutions, and industrial facilities, the company is a leader in providing top-tier security services.