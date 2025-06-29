Is Your Dental Health At Risk? Dentist In Riverwood Breaks Down The Warning Signs

RIVERWOOD, NSW, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — Clearly Dental Riverwood is urging locals to pay closer attention to the early signs of dental problems, which, if left untreated, could lead to serious oral health complications. The clinic is pushing an awareness campaign this winter to educate residents on how to recognise symptoms that require prompt dental care.

As more Australians delay routine check-ups, often due to cost or time constraints, dental issues like gum disease, infections, and decay are going undetected. Clearly Dental Riverwood is highlighting the importance of early intervention, especially when patients experience warning signs such as persistent bad breath, bleeding gums, jaw pain, or increased sensitivity.

“Dental pain is not something to ignore,” said Dr Akshay Sidana, principal dentist at Clearly Dental Riverwood. “Many of our patients come in only when the discomfort becomes unbearable, but by then the issue is often more complex—and costly—to treat. As a trusted Riverwood dentist, I strongly encourage regular check-ups and taking symptoms seriously.”

The team at Clearly Dental Riverwood offers comprehensive general dentistry, including thorough oral examinations, digital X-rays, and preventive treatments designed to catch issues early.

Their modern clinic provides a full range of general dental services, including emergency dental, dental implants, Invisalign, crowns, and veneers. The practice is known for its patient-first approach and accessible care for families across Riverwood and surrounding suburbs.

Nearly half of all adults have untreated tooth decay and one in five children aged 5–10 has had at least one decayed, missing, or filled tooth. Dr Sidana believes that these numbers can be reduced with better public awareness and consistent preventive care.

Residents experiencing any symptoms of discomfort, bleeding, swelling, or prolonged sensitivity are encouraged to book a consultation. Contact Clearly Dental Riverwood today.

