From Temple Walls to Living Rooms: The Journey of Indian Art at Tarang Arts

Kerala, India, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — At a time when interior design is racing toward minimalism and modernity, Tarang Arts invites the world to pause—and look back. With a curated collection of handcrafted Tanjore paintings, Kerala murals, and traditional wall art, Tarang Arts is leading a quiet revolution: bringing India’s most sacred art forms from temple walls to living rooms.

Located in the culturally vibrant neighborhood of Indiranagar, Bangalore, Tarang Arts is not just a home decor store—it’s a living gallery of Indian heritage. Every artwork, whether gilded in gold or painted in earthy natural tones, is created by artisans who are keeping age-old techniques alive. Their hands carry the wisdom of generations; their art carries the spirit of devotion, mythology, and cultural pride.

“In South India, art was never meant to be separate from life. It was always part of the home, the temple, the everyday,” says Sanjana Ashwin, founder of Tarang Arts. “Our goal is to reconnect people with that idea that art doesn’t just belong in museums or sacred spaces. It belongs where you live, where you gather, where you reflect.”

From the radiant presence of Tanjore Ganesha to the meditative grace of Krishna in mural form, each piece at Tarang Arts is more than decor, it’s a story. A story of craftsmanship. A story of faith. A story of how art once shaped the soul of architecture in India.

Now, with growing interest in sustainable, handcrafted, and culturally rooted design, Tarang Arts is helping homeowners and collectors rediscover the value of tradition. The brand also works directly with artisans, ensuring fair pay and continued practice of traditional skills making each purchase a step toward cultural preservation.

Whether it’s a housewarming gift, a sacred space at home, or a centerpiece in a contemporary living room, Tarang Arts offers more than just beauty it offers meaning. Because in a world full of fast design, there’s something powerful about owning art that took time, heart, and heritage to create.

Tarang Arts is a Bangalore based home decor and art studio specializing in handcrafted Indian wall art, including Tanjore paintings, Kerala murals, wooden hangings, and hand-painted plates. The brand collaborates with skilled artisans to preserve India’s classical art forms while making them accessible for modern homes across India and beyond.

