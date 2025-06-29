Acquaint Softtech to Attend Laracon US 2025 in Denver as Official Laravel Partner

Denver, Colorado, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — Acquaint Softtech, an official Laravel Partner, has confirmed its attendance at Laracon US 2025, set to take place on July 29–30 in Denver, Colorado. The event is widely regarded as the central annual gathering for Laravel developers, product teams, and tech decision-makers from around the world.

A Notable Presence at a Leading Laravel Event

Laracon US has consistently served as the key platform for discussing the future of Laravel and the PHP ecosystem. The conference brings together contributors, framework maintainers, and a wide community of engineers to share developments, architectural best practices, and real-world case studies.

This year’s event features sessions covering Laravel 11, performance scaling, modular development, testing, and infrastructure automation. Key Laravel contributors and community leaders are also scheduled to present live.

As part of the Laravel partner network, Acquaint Softtech is attending to stay aligned with core updates, community-driven tools, and best practices discussed during the event.

CTO-Led Attendance and Technical Collaboration

Acquaint’s CTO, Alpesh Nakrani, will represent the company at Laracon US 2025. With over 15 years of backend and Laravel experience, his visit is focused on deep technical exploration and knowledge-sharing.

During the conference, Nakrani is also offering a limited number of 15-minute in-person sessions for Laravel developers, startup founders, and technical stakeholders. These short meetings aim to facilitate direct technical conversations, architecture reviews, and shared insights around common Laravel challenges such as:

Framework upgrade paths (including Laravel 11)

Performance bottlenecks and slow APIs

Legacy refactoring strategies

SaaS product scale-ups

Team structure and developer hiring

The goal of these sessions is to foster peer-level discussion, learn from real-world experiences, and support informed decision-making within the Laravel space.

Participation Highlights

By attending Laracon, Acquaint Softtech intends to:

Stay updated on official Laravel roadmap announcements

Exchange ideas around scalable backend development

Engage with other teams solving similar technical challenges

Discuss evolving Laravel practices across industries such as eCommerce, SaaS, healthcare, and logistics

Observe emerging developer tools, CI/CD patterns, and ecosystem shifts

Participation also opens avenues for collaboration with peers, plugin creators, and tool builders in the Laravel ecosystem.

Why In-Person Attendance Matters

While Laravel’s open-source nature ensures that knowledge is often distributed online, Laracon’s in-person experience remains a unique opportunity for deeper learning. The sessions, hallway conversations, and informal architecture reviews allow for hands-on understanding of Laravel’s direction and its growing role in complex backend systems.

Being physically present also enables first-hand interaction with creators of popular Laravel packages, senior engineers from core teams, and agencies building Laravel at scale.

Meeting Opportunities at the Event

Professionals attending Laracon who are interested in discussing specific Laravel use cases — from SaaS development to backend refactoring — may book a session with Alpesh Nakrani during the event. Meetings are designed to be brief, architecture-focused, and problem-solving in nature.

Booking Link for 15-Min Laravel Sessions with Alpesh Nakrani

About Laracon US

Laracon US is the official Laravel conference held annually in the United States. It features talks by Laravel creator Taylor Otwell and other leading contributors in the Laravel ecosystem. Topics range from the newest framework capabilities to high-level architecture, testing strategies, and tool integrations. The 2025 edition is hosted in Denver and brings together developers, engineers, and companies leveraging Laravel globally.

About Acquaint Softtech

Acquaint Softtech is a software development firm and official Laravel Partner specializing in Laravel-based web applications, SaaS products, and API architectures. The company has experience working across industries with distributed teams and has contributed to the Laravel community through ongoing development practices and technical engagement.

To learn more about the company’s involvement or to connect at the event, visit:

https://acquaintsoft.com/laracon-us-2025-denver





