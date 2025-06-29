SimplyCast Partners with ICTC to Fuel the Future of Canada’s Digital Workforce

Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — As Canadian industries accelerate digital transformation, the demand for skilled talent in emerging technologies has never been greater. Recognizing this, SimplyCast, a global leader in hyperautomation and communication technology, has partnered with the Information and Communications Technology Council (ICTC) to help build Canada’s digital workforce of the future.

This strategic partnership aims to create high-quality, work-integrated learning opportunities for post-secondary students nationwide, equipping them with the practical skills, mentorship, and hands-on experience needed to thrive in a fast-evolving digital economy.

“Empowering the next generation of digital professionals is essential not just for our company, but for the long-term success of Canada’s technology sector,” said Saeed El-Darahali, SimplyCast President & CEO. “Through this partnership with ICTC, we’re committed to bridging the gap between education and innovation.”

ICTC, a national center of expertise on the digital economy, brings deep industry insight and experience, facilitating talent development across diverse sectors. The collaboration with SimplyCast will focus on emerging fields including AI, automation, digital communications, and smart city technologies.

“At ICTC, we recognize that Canada’s competitiveness in the global digital economy depends on our ability to develop agile, future-ready talent. This partnership with SimplyCast, a Canadian global industry leader, builds on Canada’s G7 aspirations of enabling a resilient, and innovation driven economy, one that empowers youth, fosters digital inclusion, and accelerates emerging technologies. By investing in work integrated learning today, we are enabling students to thrive in tomorrow’s jobs while heightening Canada’s lead on the world stage.” Namir Anani, ICTC President and CEO, added.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to future-proofing the Canadian workforce, providing students with meaningful entry points into high-growth industries, and supporting digital adoption on a national scale.

Since its founding, SimplyCast has provided opportunities for students working part-time or looking for co-op positions to gain experience in the workplace and apply the skills they are learning through their academic studies.

In addition to fostering skill development, this partnership aims to bridge the gap between education and the workforce. By collaborating with the ICTC, SimplyCast will facilitate hands-on projects that align with real-world industry demands, ensuring students are well-prepared for careers in the digital economy.

The MOU signifies an essential step towards enhancing the capabilities of Canadian talent and equipping the future workforce with the necessary tools to adapt in a rapidly changing environment. By providing students with invaluable work-integrated learning experiences, SimplyCast contributes to individual career growth and supports the broader economic landscape.

“We believe that investing in young talent today will lead to a brighter and more innovative future for all sectors,” added El-Darahali. “Together with the ICTC, we are committed to empowering students, boosting their confidence, and enhancing their employability in a digital-first world.”

As SimplyCast and the ICTC embark on this collaborative journey, they invite other organizations and educational institutions to join in the mission of nurturing talent and fostering innovation. Together, they can create a vibrant ecosystem that prepares students for tomorrow’s challenges and drives Canada’s digital economy forward. With a shared vision for a more skilled and adaptable workforce, SimplyCast and ICTC are paving the way for a future where every student can thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

About SimplyCast

SimplyCast is a global leader in hyperautomation and engagement solutions, providing a robust and scalable platform that seamlessly integrates across industries without coding. Serving sectors including government, financial services, nonprofits, hospitality, healthcare, and education, SimplyCast empowers organizations to automate communication processes, enhance operational efficiency, and drive meaningful customer engagement. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, simplicity, and reliability, SimplyCast enables businesses of all sizes to achieve their objectives and deliver exceptional multi-channel experiences. For more information, visit www.simplycast.com.

About ICTC

The Information and Communications Technology Council (ICTC) is a neutral, not-for-profit national center of expertise with the mission of strengthening Canada’s digital advantage in the global economy. For over 30 years, ICTC has delivered forward-looking research, practical policy advice, and capacity-building solutions for individuals

and businesses. The organization’s goal is to ensure that technology is utilized to drive economic growth and innovation and that Canada’s workforce remains competitive on a global scale. Learn more at https://ictc-ctic.ca.

ICTC’s Work Integrated Learning Digital (WIL Digital) initiative is funded in part by the Government of Canada’s Student Work Placement Program.

Media Contact:

Jodi Millington

Assistant Marketing Manager

Phone: 902.220.7233

Email: jodi.millington@simplycast.com