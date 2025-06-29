Empowering Women Leaders: Jaipuria Hosts 7th ‘Rise with Pride’ Advanced Leadership Program in Alleppey

Alleppey, Kerala, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — The 7th edition of the “Rise with Pride – Lead, Evolve, Transform” program, an advanced leadership development initiative by Jaipuria Executive Education & Training, concluded successfully on 14th June 2025 in Alleppey, Kerala. The four-day residential program brought together over 50 senior women professionals from 21 of India’s leading public and private sector organizations, making it a significant step forward in building inclusive leadership pipelines across Indian industries.

Now in its seventh edition, guided and supported by Dr. Alka Mittal, Member, Capacity Building Commission & Former CMD & Director (HR), ONGC, Sh. RP Singh, Director (HR & Legal), IFFCO and Usha Singh, Director (HR), MOIL Ltd, Rise with Pride is a strategic initiative designed to equip high-potential women professionals with the tools and mindset to lead with impact. The program emphasized leadership readiness, strategic thinking, emotional intelligence, and purpose-driven leadership, aligning with India’s national goal of increasing gender diversity in boardrooms and executive roles.

Inspiring Leadership from the Start

The program opened with keynotes from some of the country’s most respected leadership voices:

Dr. Alka Mittal , Member, Capacity Building Commission & Former CMD & Director (HR), ONGC

, Member, Capacity Building Commission & Former CMD & Director (HR), ONGC Dr. Ranjit Rath , CMD, Oil India Ltd.

, CMD, Oil India Ltd. Ms. Usha Singh, Director HR, MOIL Ltd.

Their collective insights on resilience, purpose, and strategic leadership laid a strong foundation for the sessions that followed.

Engaging Dialogues & Diverse Perspectives

Over four days, participants engaged in interactive sessions and leadership conversations led by seasoned industry professionals. The speakers included:

Bani Varma , Director (Industrial Systems & Products), BHEL

, Director (Industrial Systems & Products), BHEL Vijay Sinha , Executive Vice President (HR & New Businesses), JSW

, Executive Vice President (HR & New Businesses), JSW KS Jamestin , Former Director (HR & Business Dev.), ONGC

, Former Director (HR & Business Dev.), ONGC Sapana Srikanth , Chief General Manager (Capability Building), HPCL

, Chief General Manager (Capability Building), HPCL Anita George , CEO & Co-founder, Prosperete

, CEO & Co-founder, Prosperete Divya Capoor , Senior Advisor, Capacity Building Commission & Former Chief HRD, ONGC

, Senior Advisor, Capacity Building Commission & Former Chief HRD, ONGC Dr. Anjana Vinod, Director, Impact Enhancer

and several other accomplished leaders from sectors such as energy, manufacturing, HR, academia, and consulting.

Sessions addressed a wide range of contemporary themes — from managing uncertainty to leading with empathy, navigating organizational politics, and breaking traditional leadership stereotypes.

Cross-Sector Collaboration

What set this edition apart was the rich peer-learning environment. With participation from organizations spanning sectors like energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and technology, the program offered a space for cross-sector dialogue, shared challenges, and collective reflection.

A Powerful Close

The program concluded with a valedictory address by Shri Adish Kumar Gupta, Executive Director (Law, Corporate Communication & ESMD), Power Grid Corporation of India. His call to action reinforced the message that leadership is a shared responsibility and that women professionals play a vital role in shaping the future of work and governance.

“Rise with Pride is not just a leadership program—it’s a movement. It is about creating space, voice, and power for women professionals in decision-making roles,” said Vandana Puri, Vice President, Jaipuria Executive Education & Training.

Catch a Glimpse of the Event Moments: jeet.jaipuria.ac.in/rise-with-pride-7th-advanced-leadership-program/

About Jaipuria Executive Education & Training (JEET):

JEET is the executive education division of Jaipuria Institute of Management, headquartered in New Delhi. It offers advanced leadership and management training programs, with a track record of over 500+ Management Development Programs and 11,000+ executives trained across various PSUs and corporates. Supported by a team of 150+ seasoned faculty and experts, JEET delivers high-impact programs tailored to the evolving demands of today’s business landscape.

About Jaipuria Institute of Management

With a legacy spanning 29 years, Jaipuria Institute of Management is one of India’s leading institutions in business education. All four campuses are ranked among India’s top management schools by NIRF 2024. Accredited by AACSB, NBA, and AIU recognised. Jaipuria offers a unified admission process and a curriculum driven by academic excellence and industry relevance. The institute boasts a faculty strength of over 150 and an alumni network of 16,000+ professionals.

About Jaipuria Group

Founded in 1945 by Padma Bhushan Seth Anandram Jaipuria, the Jaipuria legacy spans over seven decades and four generations. With a significant presence in both higher education and K–12 segments, the group includes renowned institutions like Seth M.R. Jaipuria Schools and four AICTE-approved PGDM colleges across India.

