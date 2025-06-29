SmithFarms German Shepherds Welcomes New Litters of Long-haired German Shepherd Mix Puppies

Badger, Minnesota, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — SmithFarms German Shepherds is excited to announce the arrival of adorable, healthy, long-haired German Shepherd mix puppies! Perfect for families, working homes, and dog lovers seeking a loyal and intelligent companion, these puppies combine the best qualities of the beloved German Shepherd with unique and eye-catching long coats.

What Makes Our Puppies Special?

Unique Appearance:

The long-haired German Shepherd mix stands out with its stunning, flowing coat. Their striking looks are matched by their playful personalities and loving nature.

Intelligent and Easy to Train:

German Shepherds are known for their intelligence, and our mixes are no exception. They are quick learners and eager to please, making training a breeze.

Great Family Pets:

These puppies are gentle with children and get along well with other pets.

Why Choose SmithFarms German Shepherds?

SmithFarms German Shepherds is dedicated to breeding quality dogs with excellent temperaments and strong health. Here’s why so many families choose us:

Experienced Breeders:

Our team has years of experience raising German Shepherds and German Shepherd mixes. We know what it takes to produce healthy, happy puppies.

Socialization from Day One:

Our puppies are handled daily and exposed to different sights, sounds, and experiences. This helps them grow into well-adjusted, confident dogs.

Support After Adoption:

We stay in touch with our puppy families, offering advice and support for as long as you need.

How to Adopt

Visit our website or contact us directly to learn more about our available puppies. Our team is happy to help you find the perfect long-haired German Shepherd mix puppy for your home. Don’t miss your chance to bring home one of these special dogs!

About :

SmithFarms German Shepherds is a family-run breeder dedicated to raising healthy, happy German Shepherds and German Shepherd mixes. With a focus on quality, care, and customer satisfaction, we are proud to be a trusted name in the dog breeding community.

For more information, please visit → https://www.smithfarmsgermanshepherds.com

Contact Information:

Phone → (949) 613-5191