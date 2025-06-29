Dr. Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman, ODM Educational Group to be honoured at House of Lords and OXFORD University, UK

Bhubaneswar, India, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — Dr Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman, ODM EDUCATIONAL GROUP, has been nominated for the ‘Best School with Active Learning Award’ for his ODM Public School, Bhubaneswar at the World School Summit in London on 27. 06.2025 in a grand ceremony at the ‘House of Lords’, UK Parliament, Palace of West Minister. He is the only educationist from among Indian schools nominated for this great honour.

Further, on 28th June, 2025, he will also address an international congregation as a keynote-speaker on the topic “Schools That Heal : A Global Blueprint for Stress Relief in Education” highlighting Indian education system, values and culture at the World School Summit in the presence of 20+ renowned speakers in the august presence of international scholars, educators, innovators, and leaders from 30+ countries. His autobiographical book in English ‘Barrier Breaker’, a motivational inspiration to the society, will also be released at this grand occasion.

This isn’t just an award; it’s a recognition of all his relentless hard work, his vigorous passion and precious contribution for education and the incredible difference he is making in so many lives.

While leaving for London, Dr Minaketan has said that this significant award has been possible for the relentless endeavour of his students, their parents, teachers in making ODM a glorious institution on its journey of nation-building through education.