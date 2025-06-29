Luxury Bathroom Renovation Toronto Services Now Include Smart Tech Upgrades

Toronto, Canada, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — Homeowners in Toronto can now enjoy a new level of comfort and style with the latest update from Anthony Sayers Renovation. The company is now offering smart technology features as part of its luxury bathroom renovation Toronto services, making modern bathroom upgrades more exciting than ever.

Smart tech in the home is growing fast—and bathrooms are part of that trend. Anthony Sayers is bringing the latest smart features into bathroom renovations to give clients a more relaxing, high-tech experience. With options like digital showers, voice-activated lighting, and heated floors, homeowners can enjoy a spa-like retreat without leaving home.

Luxury bathroom renovation in Toronto isn’t just about looks anymore. It’s about convenience, comfort, and smart living. Anthony Sayers now includes upgrades such as:

Smart mirrors with built-in lights and anti-fog features

Touchless faucets and sensor toilets

Bluetooth speaker systems for music or podcasts

App-controlled temperature and lighting settings

These features are designed to make daily routines smoother and more enjoyable, whether you’re getting ready in the morning or winding down at night.

The company works closely with each client to design a bathroom that fits their needs and lifestyle. Whether you live in a small condo or a large house, the renovation team creates a plan that works for your space, budget, and style. Every project begins with a design consultation to understand your vision.

Homeowners in Toronto are choosing bathroom renovations not only to improve their living experience but also to increase the value of their property. Smart upgrades make homes more modern and energy-efficient, which is a big plus for both current living and future resale.

By adding smart technology to their bathroom renovation Toronto services, Anthony Sayers continues to lead in modern, high-quality home improvement. It’s the perfect time for Toronto homeowners to upgrade their bathrooms with innovative features that offer real everyday benefits.

Media Contact:

Anthony Sayers Renovation

5 Hanna Ave, Toronto, ON M6K 0B3

Phone: (416)-817-9702

Website: https://www.homerenovationbyanthony.com/services/bathroom-renovation/

Google Business Profile: https://maps.app.goo.gl/kPNUxwS1YyzLzupi6