RAPIDTOOL’s EOFY Mega Sale Ends June 30 — Last Chance to Save Big!

Posted on 2025-06-29 by in Construction // 0 Comments

NSW, Australia, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — Time is running out! RAPIDTOOL Australia’s BIGGEST SALE EVER is wrapping up on June 30, and tradies across the country are snapping up deals before they’re gone. This End of Financial Year (EOFY) sale has delivered record-breaking savings and exclusive bonuses, now it’s your last chance to cash in.

For the month of June, RAPIDTOOL has offered massive discounts, bonus accessories, and premium gear at unbeatable prices through selected Platinum Plus Dealers. With just a few days remaining, customers are urged to act quickly before the stock runs out.

FINAL WEEK DEALS – WHILE STOCKS LAST

Buy Any RAPIDTOOL Rebar Tier – Get 2 FREE Cartons of Tie Wire

  • RT-40A: RRP $2,499
  • RT-60A: RRP $2,745
  • SAVE up to $825

Buy Any Cordless Rebar Cutter – Get a FREE Cutter Block Kit

  • BSC-18X or BRC-20X: RRP $3,945
  • SAVE up to $160

Prices include GST. Offers are only valid at participating RAPIDTOOL Platinum Plus Dealers and only while stocks last.

“This EOFY sale is our biggest show of support for tradies yet,” said the PR team. “Whether you’re restocking your tools or investing in gear that’ll carry you into the new financial year, this is your last opportunity to make it count.”

Key Sale Info:

  • Sale Ends: June 30, 2025
  • Where: RAPIDTOOL Platinum Plus Dealers nationwide
  • Conditions: Limited stock. Cannot be combined with other offers.

Find your nearest participating dealer or browse the full product range now at: https://rapidtool.com.au or call 1800 955 755

About the Company:

RAPIDTOOL is Australia’s leading supplier of reinforcing tools, specialising in rebar cutters, benders, and tiers. We provide cutting-edge, top-notch construction solutions tailored for professionals, including steel fixers, concreters, builders, construction companies, and concrete pool builders. Our extensive inventory features the broadest selection of portable, cordless, electric, and hydraulic rebar construction tools available on the market. Committed to quality and innovation, RAPIDTOOL empowers professionals to enhance their efficiency and productivity on every job site.

