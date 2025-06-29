Admissions Open at AJK College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu, India, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — AJK College of Arts and Science, one of the top arts and science colleges in Tamil Nadu, has officially opened admissions for the academic year 2025-2026. Known for its innovative curriculum, global partnerships, and outstanding placement record, AJK College invites students to apply for a wide range of UG and PG programmes that combine academic excellence with career readiness.

Apply Now: https://ajkcas.ac.in

From traditional programs like B.Com, B.Sc Computer Science, and BBA, to emerging fields such as B.Sc Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, B.Sc Digital and Cyber Forensic Science, and BCA in AR & VR, AJK College offers students access to modern infrastructure, smart labs, and industry-relevant training.

Why AJK College?

  • Ranked among the best arts and science colleges in Coimbatore

  • 94%+ Placement Record with companies like Infosys, Wipro, TCS, and Marriott

  • State-recognized Naan Mudhalvan Skill Training Partner

  • 30+ Global MoUs with top institutions and industries

  • Smart learning labs for AI, Forensics, Hospitality, and AR/VR

Career-Ready Education
AJK College doesn’t just provide a degree — it builds professionals. With dedicated career guidance, skill-based certifications, and hands-on training, students graduate job-ready and globally competitive.

Apply for 2025 Admissions Now:
Visit https://ajkcas.ac.in to explore courses and submit your application online.

 Location: Navakkarai, Coimbatore
 For Admission Enquiries: 6384555511
 Email: admissions@ajkcas.edu.in

