New OST to EML Converter by GainTools Simplifies Outlook OST Email Conversion

Rutland, Vermont, United States, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — GainTools, a well-known name in software for recovering data and moving email, is happy to announce the release of its newest product, the OST to EML Converter. This new software is designed to simplify the process of converting Outlook OST files to EML format, thereby speeding up and enhancing the reliability of email data migration.

Users who want to move their emails from Microsoft Outlook to other email clients that accept EML, such as Thunderbird, Windows Live Mail, Outlook Express, and Apple Mail, really require the GainTools OST to EML Converter. This software ensures that email conversion is safe and accurate, with no risk of data loss or corruption, whether due to a platform shift, data backup, or mailbox recovery.

Some of the most important features are:

Convert all OST emails, including attachments, metadata, and formatting

Can convert both healthy and orphaned OST files

You don’t need Microsoft Outlook or Exchange Server to do the conversion.

Ability to convert many OST files at once in a batch

It works on all versions of Microsoft Outlook and Windows OS.

A GainTools product manager remarked, “We made this tool to meet the growing need for email migration that is both easy and flexible.” “Our OST to EML Converter works quickly, keeps your data safe, and is easy to use even for users who aren’t tech-savvy.”

This software is great for IT pros, system admins, and regular users who need to convert Outlook email data to other platforms or save it in a manner that everyone can utilize.

Availability: You can now get the GainTools OST to EML Converter from the official website. There is also a free demo version that lets users try out the tool before they buy the complete license.

About GainTools: It is a software firm that makes it easy for users to convert emails, move data, and recover files. GainTools has a worldwide user base and a reputation for being innovative and dependable. They continue to make high-quality equipment for both personal and commercial use.

GainTools

Email Address: support@gaintools.com

Website: https://www.gaintools.com/ost/eml/