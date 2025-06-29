RPost Partners with Renaissance Alliance to Power Secure Email and Automation for Insurance Agencies

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, the inventor of Registered Email services, has announced a strategic partnership with Renaissance Alliance Insurance Services to deploy its hosted Exchange services across the Alliance’s network. This integration ensures that vital communications and records are automatically routed into the members’ agency management systems, streamlining workflows and boosting overall efficiency. Renaissance member agencies will benefit from RPost’s suite of tools including Registered Email, Email Encryption, and Electronic Signature services, all designed to reduce errors, mitigate E&O risks, and meet data privacy compliance standards.

According to company officials, these services provide legally verifiable, auditable email records — a key asset during compliance audits or E&O disputes. Bob Schackner, Director of Competitive Edge Services at Renaissance, highlighted RPost’s robust secure messaging platform as a major factor in their decision. The encryption services offer user-friendly interfaces for both senders and recipients, support for encrypted replies, and integration with agency systems. Zafar Khan, CEO of RPost, emphasized the platform’s flexibility and its role in automating complex insurance communication processes.

