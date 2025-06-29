PlacidWay Launches Specialized Medical Tourism Platform to Empower Bariatric Surgeons and Clinics Worldwide

Englewood, CO, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — PlacidWay, a global leader in medical tourism solutions, has launched a dedicated platform to support bariatric surgeons and clinics in expanding their international reach and connecting with patients seeking life-changing weight-loss surgeries across borders.

With the global demand for procedures such as gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy on the rise, many bariatric surgery clinics struggle to gain visibility in international markets and convert quality leads into loyal patients. PlacidWay addresses these challenges with an all-in-one digital solution that empowers providers to attract, engage, and retain patients from around the world.

The new Medical Tourism Platform for Bariatric Surgeons and Clinics is designed to help bariatric surgeons build credibility, manage inquiries efficiently, and increase revenue through tailored digital strategies. Key benefits include:

Enhanced Global Visibility through geo-targeted marketing campaigns

Secure Patient Management Tools ensuring privacy and continuity of care

Custom Treatment Plans for personalized and transparent communication

AI-Powered Content Generation to educate patients and boost clinic authority

Automated Appointment Scheduling to reduce no-shows and streamline bookings

Transparent Quotation Tools to improve trust among international patients

PlacidWay’s platform simplifies patient intake, consultation, and post-operative engagement—supporting clinics in offering a seamless patient experience while reducing administrative burden. Clinics can also leverage PlacidWay’s robust network and AI capabilities to scale sustainably in a highly competitive market.

Clinics already using PlacidWay report remarkable improvements, including a 75% growth in international patient inquiries, a 65% boost in clinic visibility, and a 50% increase in conversion rates.

PlacidWay continues to expand its suite of global healthcare platforms, including dedicated services for dental, fertility, orthopedic, stem cell, and plastic surgery providers. The launch of this bariatric-specific solution reinforces its mission to provide medical providers with the tools and visibility they need to thrive in today’s evolving patient landscape.

About PlacidWay

PlacidWay is a trusted global medical tourism platform that connects patients with world-class medical centers, doctors, and specialists across 50+ countries. Through technology, strategy, and a patient-first approach, PlacidWay empowers healthcare providers to grow their practice and patients to access affordable, high-quality care globally.

Contact Information

PlacidWay

Phone: +1-888-296-6664

Email: info@placidway.com

Website: www.placidway.com