SpeedyIndex Launches to End SEO Waste with Priority Google Indexing

HELSINKI, FINLAND, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — SpeedyIndex today announced the launch of its intelligent indexing acceleration platform, engineered to solve one of the digital marketing industry’s most expensive problems: the failure of search engines to discover and credit new content. By ensuring that new web pages and crucial backlinks are indexed by Google in hours instead of weeks, SpeedyIndex is turning wasted SEO budgets into measurable ranking improvements.

For years, a critical flaw has silently undermined marketing efforts: research shows that over 50% of newly built backlinks are never found by Google, rendering them worthless. This translates to billions in wasted investment and a massive competitive disadvantage for businesses that rely on organic traffic. SpeedyIndex eliminates this uncertainty by creating a direct, priority pathway for URLs to Google’s crawlers, ensuring that every marketing dollar spent on content and link-building yields a return.

“The industry has accepted a 50% failure rate for too long. It’s absurd,” said Victor Dobroff, Founder of SpeedyIndex. “We watched businesses burn through their budgets, creating brilliant content that was effectively invisible. We built SpeedyIndex to fix this broken system. This isn’t just another SEO tool; it’s a declaration that your hard work deserves to be seen. We’re not just offering speed; we’re delivering the ROI that marketers were promised.”

The platform’s power is delivered with remarkable simplicity. By integrating with a user-friendly Telegram bot, SpeedyIndex removes the need for complex software and allows for instant submission of URLs for priority processing, leveraging the official Google Indexing API alongside proprietary technology.

Key benefits of the SpeedyIndex platform include:

-Instant Visibility, Not Weeks of Waiting: Reduce indexing time from an unpredictable cycle of weeks to a reliable window of hours, with a VIP queue that achieves results in minutes.

-Free Intelligence Tools to Start: Empower your strategy with a complimentary Sitemap URL Extractor. Plus, test your site’s visibility with 50 free checks using our bulk Google Index Checker.

-Risk-Free Onboarding: Test the platform’s power with 100 free URL submissions, demonstrating immediate value without any commitment.

-Universal Content & Link Indexing: Ensure every digital asset is visible. We successfully index all known content and link types, including articles, product pages, PDFs, images, and every variety of backlink (guest posts, profile links, Web 2.0, etc.).

-Universal Compatibility: Seamlessly integrate with any CMS, including WordPress, Shopify, and custom-built sites, to index all content types from blog posts to product pages.

-Actionable Performance Reports: Move beyond simple submission confirmations with detailed reports that identify critical errors (404, 301, etc.) affecting your indexing success rate.

By ensuring swift and reliable indexing, SpeedyIndex allows businesses to immediately capitalize on time-sensitive content, maximize the value of their backlink profiles, and achieve a significantly higher return on their overall marketing investment.

About SpeedyIndex:

SpeedyIndex is a cutting-edge SEO technology company committed to solving the biggest challenges in online visibility. Its platform provides a fast, reliable, and user-friendly solution that empowers webmasters, SEO agencies, and marketers worldwide to ensure their digital assets are discovered and valued by search engines.

