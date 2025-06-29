Hodgins Devereaux Injury Lawyers Expands Presence in Mississippi with New Natchez Office

Natchez, Mississippi, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — Hodgins Devereaux Injury Lawyers is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Natchez, Mississippi, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to serving injury victims throughout the state. The new location, situated at 225 John R Junkin Drive, Suite A, Natchez, MS 39120, enhances the firm’s accessibility and reach across the region.

With a focus exclusively on personal injury law, Hodgins Devereaux Injury Lawyers offers aggressive representation and compassionate service to those who have been harmed by the negligence of others. The firm is known for its deep legal expertise, tireless client advocacy, and a results-driven approach to every case.

Comprehensive Personal Injury Services Across Mississippi

The firm handles a broad spectrum of injury claims, including motor vehicle accidents, birth injuries, and dangerous premises cases. Its seasoned legal team brings decades of combined experience in navigating Mississippi’s complex personal injury landscape.

As trusted Mississippi car accident lawyers, Hodgins Devereaux Injury Lawyers works with victims of serious and fatal crashes to secure compensation for medical costs, lost income, and pain and suffering. They understand the tactics insurance companies use to minimize payouts—and how to counter them effectively.

Their attorneys also handle claims involving truck accidents, which often involve catastrophic injuries and complex liability issues. The firm’s detailed investigations and strong litigation strategies help level the playing field against large trucking companies and insurers.

Clients injured in motorcycle accidents can also turn to the firm for experienced, aggressive advocacy. Hodgins Devereaux is passionate about protecting the rights of motorcyclists and ensuring they are treated fairly in a system that often places undue blame on riders.

In addition to transportation-related cases, the firm stands out as a leading Mississippi birth injury lawyer, representing families whose children have suffered due to medical negligence during childbirth. These cases require both legal and medical insight, and the firm brings both to bear in every claim.

The attorneys are also experienced Mississippi premises liability lawyers, advocating for individuals injured due to unsafe property conditions, such as slips, falls, or inadequate security.

A Commitment to the Natchez Community

“With the opening of our new office in Natchez, we’re deepening our ties to the Mississippi communities we’ve long served,” said a spokesperson for the firm. “We’re committed to being accessible, responsive, and relentless in the pursuit of justice for our clients.”

Hodgins Devereaux Injury Lawyers offers free consultations and works on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients pay nothing unless the firm wins their case.