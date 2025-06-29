Leslie Brashear Visits Panama and Brazil, Adding New Photos to Her Gallery

Florianopolis, Brazil, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — Travel photographer Leslie Brashear announced today the addition of new photo collections: Panama and Brazil, as well as additions to existing collections, Central America and South America. These photos are now available on her photography website, lesliebrashearphotos.com. These additions are the result of her recent visit to Panama City, Panama and current stay in Florianopolis, Brazil, where she captured architecture, nature, cityscapes, and sunsets in both countries and continues to add to Brazil through early September of this year.

In December 2023, Leslie Brashear embarked on a new lifestyle as a full-time traveler, reigniting her passion for exploring and capturing the world’s beauty. This June, she visited both Panama and Brazil for the first time, documenting their captivating scenes through her lens.

A Few Highlights of the New Photos Include:

Bricks and Metal: A rough, textured capture of a historical brick building in Panama City with a bicycle parked in front.

Panama City Reflection: A stunning cityscape from the waterfront with a bird flying across the image.

Coastal Sunset: A picturesque scene of the coast from a small town on the Florianopolis island.

Bridge After the Storm: Breathtakingly beautiful image of the Ponte Hercílio Luz set against a stormy sunset.

“I’m thrilled to share these new photographs of both of these beautiful countries with my audience,” said Leslie Brashear. “Panama and Brazil have so much to offer, visually, and being able to share my photos is important to me. I hope my photos inspire others to appreciate the beauty of these places as much as I do.”

Photos from Leslie Brashear’s Panama and Brazil collections are available for purchase in various formats, including canvas prints, framed prints, metal prints, and more. Each piece is crafted with the utmost attention to detail, ensuring that every photograph is a testament to her dedication to the art of photography.

Explore the New Collections:

Explore Updated Collections:

Each purchase comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, making it easy for art enthusiasts to bring a piece of California into their homes.

About Leslie Brashear:

Leslie Brashear is a passionate travel photographer who has recently rediscovered the joy of capturing the world’s beauty. From her early days as a photo lab technician to becoming a full-time traveler, Leslie’s work reflects her deep appreciation for the art of photography and storytelling. Her collections showcase the essence of some of her favorite places around the globe, inspiring others to see the world through her lens.

For more information, visit lesliebrashearphotos.com or contact Leslie Brashear at leslie@lesliebrashear.com.

Explore the beauty of our world through the eyes of Leslie Brashear and bring home a piece of her artistry today.