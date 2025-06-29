Sheet Metal Work Excellence, Precision Craftsmanship – 4 Fabrications Ltd, Birmingham

Birmingham, UK, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — 4 Fabrications Ltd, a trusted name in metal work since 2001, continues to set the benchmark for sheet metal fabrication in Birmingham and across the UK. Based in Hockley, Birmingham, the company is known for transforming customer drawings into highly accurate, finely finished metalwork components. Call 0121 515 3876 to discuss your next project with a dedicated fabrication expert.

Introducing 4 Fabrications Ltd – A Legacy of Precision in Metal Work

With over two decades of experience, 4 Fabrications Ltd has earned a reputation for quality, reliability, and exceptional service. Operating from a well-equipped facility in Birmingham, the company supports clients nationwide, producing high-quality sheet metal solutions tailored to exact specifications.

Every project is handled with precision, from concept to completion. Whether it’s a single custom part or a full batch order, the same commitment to craftsmanship and timely delivery applies.

Comprehensive Sheet Metal Work Services

Tailored to Customer Drawings

4 Fabrications Ltd excels at converting technical drawings and ideas into functional components. Using advanced machinery and skilled labour, each item is crafted to meet tight tolerances and industry standards.

Services Across Project Scales

No job is too small or too large. From bespoke one-offs to repeated batch runs, the team applies consistent attention to detail, ensuring consistent quality across the board.

Full-Service Fabrication

The company offers a complete in-house fabrication service that includes welding, CNC folding, shearing, and profiling. This integrated approach ensures a smooth process and dependable results.

Skilled Team, Trusted Craftsmanship

Artisans at Work

Behind every product is a team of highly skilled professionals with years of experience in metal fabrication. Their deep understanding of materials and production methods translates into work of the highest standard.

Personalised Approach

The team works closely with customers to refine drawings, solve design issues, and improve overall outcomes. This collaboration ensures the final product is both practical and built to last.

Materials and Methods that Matter

Working with a Range of Metals

The factory handles stainless steel, aluminium, and mild steel in various grades, finishes, and thicknesses. This flexibility allows 4 Fabrications Ltd to serve a wide range of industries and project needs.

Fit for All Applications

From architectural features to industrial components, each product is tailored to its purpose, with craftsmanship that speaks for itself.

Meeting Deadlines, Delivering Quality

Deadline-Focused Production

Timely delivery is key to customer satisfaction. The team works to tight deadlines without compromising on precision or finish.

UK-Wide Reach

Located near the Midlands motorway network, 4 Fabrications Ltd ensures efficient distribution using in-house transport or reliable couriers.

Your One-Stop Sheet Metal Fabrication Partner

End-to-End Service Model

Every step of the fabrication process is handled under one roof. This streamlined setup reduces delays and increases quality control.

Trusted by Industries Nationwide

With a loyal customer base and growing demand, 4 Fabrications Ltd remains the preferred choice for sheet Metal Work Birmingham and beyond.