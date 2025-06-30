Cell Sorting Market Driven by Rising Demand for Precision Medicine

The global cell sorting market size was estimated at USD 242.7 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 427.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2030. The industry is experiencing notable growth, driven by continuous advancements such as high-speed sorting technologies.

Key techniques contributing to this growth include Fluorescence-Based Droplet Sorting, Magnetic Activated Cell Sorting (MACS), and microfluidics, all of which have significantly improved sorting precision and efficiency. These innovations are enhancing the role of cell sorting technologies across research and clinical applications. Among these, Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting (FACS) stands out for its ability to provide rapid and quantitative analysis of cell properties, making it indispensable for sorting diverse cell populations.

The expanding biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries are major drivers for the increased demand for advanced cell sorting technologies. These tools are integral to research, drug discovery, and diagnostics. Research institutions continue to be the largest end users. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of chronic conditions, particularly HIV and cancer, underscores the need for precise cellular analysis. According to UNAIDS, about 40 million people were living with HIV in 2023, with approximately 1.3 million new infections reported the same year—highlighting the critical role of cell sorting in identifying and characterizing infected cells.

Additionally, research and development initiatives in immunology, stem cell science, and drug development are accelerating demand for sophisticated sorting tools. Increased investment in cell-based therapies is further bolstering market growth, as researchers and clinicians seek accurate methods for analyzing and manipulating cells.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

Asia Pacific led the global market with a 30.9% revenue share in 2023.

The U.S. accounted for 85.6% of the North America market in 2023.

Reagents and consumables dominated by product type, holding a 61.3% revenue share in 2023.

Fluorescence-based droplet sorting (FACS) was the leading technology with 41.4% of revenue share in 2023.

Research applications were the top application area, accounting for 62.6% of global revenue in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast:

2023 Market Size: USD 242.7 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 427.9 Million

CAGR (2024–2030): 8.6%

Top Regional Market (2023): Asia Pacific

Key Cell Sorting Company Insights:

Leading players in the market include BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, and Sony Group Corporation, among others. As competition intensifies, companies are focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, expanded distribution networks, and geographic expansion.

Miltenyi Biotec is committed to providing innovative molecular biology tools for research and medical applications, contributing to major advances in the life sciences.

On-chip Biotechnologies Co., Ltd. specializes in microfluidic technologies for cellular sorting, offering novel solutions that merge engineering and biological sciences to support life science research.

Prominent Cell Sorting Companies:

BD

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Sony Group Corporation

Miltenyi Biotec

On-chip Biotechnologies Co., Ltd.

Cytonome/ST, LLC

Union Biometrica, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

uFluidix

Conclusion:

The global cell sorting market is undergoing transformative growth due to rapid technological progress, the rising burden of chronic diseases, and heightened investment in biomedical research. With research applications and innovations like FACS leading the charge, the market is poised to become increasingly vital to advancements in diagnostics, therapeutics, and cellular analysis. Strategic moves by key players will continue to shape the competitive landscape, further accelerating adoption and market expansion through 2030.