U.S. Residential Washing Machine Market 2030: IoT Integration in Laundry

U.S. Residential Washing Machine Market Overview

In 2022, the U.S. residential washing machine market was valued at USD 5,504.0 million by 2022 and is estimated to reach USD 9,246.5 by 2030, expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% between 2023 and 2030. The increasing number of households across the country is a major factor fueling this growth. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, sales of new single-family homes reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 685,000 in August 2022—an increase of 28.8% compared to the revised July 2022 figure of 532,000.

Technological advancements have significantly altered how consumers view home appliances. No longer seen as mere utility tools, products like washing machines are now considered essential for modern living, especially amid increasingly busy lifestyles. This shift in perception is expected to further accelerate product demand.

In July 2022, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. expanded its Bespoke series in the U.S. with AI-powered washers and dryers. The Bespoke AI Laundry pair integrates intelligent washing functions with stylish design, catering to both convenience and personal aesthetics.

Key Market Trends and Insights

Fully Automatic Segment : Dominated the market in 2022 with a share exceeding 95%. This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, reflecting strong consumer preference for fully automated solutions.

Top-Load Machines : Accounted for the largest market share at 54.14% in 2022. Their affordability and user-friendly design have made them popular among American consumers compared to front-load options.

Offline Sales Channels : Represented the largest revenue share of 63.60% in 2022. U.S. consumers often prefer in-store purchases to assess product quality and pricing before making a decision.

Above 8 kg Capacity: This segment held over 45% of the market share in 2022. Washing machines with capacities above 8 kg are in high demand among large households and those with frequent laundry needs.

Market Size and Forecast Summary

2022 Market Size : USD 5,504.0 Million

: USD 5,504.0 Million 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 9,246.5 Million

: USD 9,246.5 Million CAGR (2023–2030): 6.7%

Competitive Landscape

The U.S. residential washing machine market features strong competition among key players such as Whirlpool Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., and GE Appliances. Leading companies are increasingly acquiring regional brands to enhance market penetration and improve service delivery. These regional brands are recognized not only for their ability to expand market reach but also for the trust and customer loyalty they command.

Notable Market Participants:

Whirlpool Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

AB Electrolux

GE Appliances

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH

IFB Industries Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Midea Group Co. Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Conclusion

The U.S. residential washing machine market is poised for significant growth, driven by rising household numbers, evolving consumer preferences, and ongoing product innovation. The dominance of fully automatic and top-load machines, alongside a strong offline retail presence, highlights key consumer buying behaviors. With major players investing in smart technology and regional expansion, the market is set to reach USD 9,246.5 million by 2030, growing steadily at a CAGR of 6.7%.