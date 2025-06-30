Amaranth Market: The Journey from a Drought-Proof Plant to a Pantry Staple

The global amaranth market was valued at USD 5.88 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 13.89 billion by 2025, demonstrating a CAGR of 11.3% from 2018 to 2025. The market is being driven by the health benefits amaranth products offer, particularly for the elderly.

The rising geriatric population and a growing preference for vegan food are expected to stimulate market growth. Consumer behavior—from searching for to purchasing and using products—is a vital market driver. As the demand for halal cosmetics grows globally, the personal care industry is expected to increasingly use amaranth in its formulations.

Amaranth seeds, known for their high protein, mineral, and vitamin content, have historically been a staple in Central American and Mexican indigenous cultures. While consumption has traditionally been centered in Central America, demand has recently expanded significantly across regions like Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific.

Key Market Insights:

Regional Growth: North America was valued at USD 1.48 billion in 2017 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for squalene, extracted from amaranth and known for its anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidation, and anti-aging properties, is expected to fuel this regional growth.

The seeds segment dominated the overall market in 2017. Amaranth seeds are rich in minerals, including iron, calcium, phosphorus, potassium, and magnesium, and are used to fortify foods as a mineral supplement.

The personal care segment held a dominant share, accounting for more than 50.0% of the total revenue in 2017. This segment is expected to see substantial growth, especially in emerging markets, due to increasing consumer acceptance.

Market Size & Forecast

2017 Market Size: USD 5.88 Billion

2025 Projected Market Size: USD 13.89 Billion

CAGR (2018-2025): 11.3%

North America: Largest market in 2017

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Characterized by intense competition, the amaranth industry sees companies constantly engaging in mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships. Established market participants are not only investing in technological advancements but also expanding their global reach. The raw material supply chain is concentrated in key countries like the U.S., China, India, and Brazil. To drive business expansion, organizations are forming alliances with strong regional partners to share expertise, particularly for applications in the personal care, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical industries.

Key Players

Proderna Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Irel Nans Products Pvt Ltd.

AMR Amaranth A.S.

Amaranth Nord

Dk Mass S.R.O

Nu-World Foods

RusOliva Pvt. Ltd

Flavex Naturextracte Gmbh

Spol S.R.O

Flaveko Trade Spol. S.R.O

Saar

Amaranth Bio Company

Conclusion

The global amaranth market is expanding due to the product’s health benefits, particularly for the aging population and those on vegan diets. Historically rooted in Central America, amaranth’s demand is now growing worldwide. North America is a key region, driven by the demand for squalene. The seeds segment and the personal care application are significant market drivers. The industry is highly competitive, with companies using strategic alliances and acquisitions to expand their presence and innovate. Raw material suppliers are concentrated in the U.S., China, India, and Brazil.