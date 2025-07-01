Lucintel Forecasts the Fire Alarm Equipment Market in Canada Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-06-30 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the fire alarm equipment market in Canada market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, commercial, and industrial markets. The fire alarm equipment market in Canada market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the growing awareness about the importance of fire safety among businesses, homeowners, and public institutions, continuous advancements in fire detection technologies, and growth in construction activities, infrastructure development, and urbanization globally.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in fire alarm equipment market in Canada market to 2031 by system type (conventional systems, addressable systems, and intelligent systems), product (smoke detectors, heat detectors, flame detectors, manual call points, fire alarm panels, notification devices, and others), and application (residential, commercial, and industrial).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the system type category, the addressable system is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, commercial will remain the largest segment.

