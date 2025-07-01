U.S. Thermal Paper Market 2030: Trends in Tags and Labels

U.S. Thermal Paper Market Overview

In 2023, the U.S. thermal paper market was valued at USD 918.1 million and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% from 2024 to 2030. A primary growth driver is the increasing use of Point-of-Sale (POS) systems across retail and warehouse settings. The expansion of the e-commerce sector has also fueled demand for thermal paper used in shipping labels, packing slips, and invoices. Moreover, advancements in printing technologies and supportive government policies promoting eco-friendly alternatives are contributing to market growth.

Further momentum is expected from the healthcare sector’s integration of RFID and the rising use of recycled fibers in base material production. These trends align with broader sustainability goals and market innovation.

In 2023, the U.S. thermal paper market represented 22.1% of global thermal paper revenues. The industry is significantly influenced by regulatory developments targeting environmental and health risks. Under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has restricted the use of bisphenol A (BPA) in thermal paper due to its potential health hazards. The EPA’s Safer Choice program further encourages the adoption of safer alternatives, such as bisphenol S (BPS).

Additionally, state-level regulations are impacting product formulation. For instance, California’s Proposition 65 mandates warning labels on products containing chemicals known to cause cancer or reproductive harm, pushing manufacturers toward safer chemical compositions in thermal paper production.

Key Market Trends and Insights

80mm thermal paper led the market in 2023 due to its flexibility in applications such as cash register receipts, parking tickets, ATM receipts, and lottery slips.

Direct thermal technology was the dominant printing method, favored for its cost-effectiveness and ease of use. This method eliminates the need for ink or ribbons, relying solely on heat-sensitive paper.

The POS application segment accounted for 64.1% of market share in 2023, driven by thermal paper’s efficiency in barcode scanning, durability, and temperature resistance.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Value: USD 918.1 Million

2030 Projected Value: USD 1.2 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 3.2%

Major Market Players

Leading companies shaping the U.S. thermal paper market include:

Appvion Operations, Inc.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. – Known for robust R&D and manufacturing capabilities in thermal solutions.

Koehler Group

Oji Holdings Corporation – Noted for a strong U.S. presence and global operations.

Mitsubishi Paper Mills (MPM) Limited

Thermal Solutions International Inc

Hansol Paper Co. Ltd.

Henan Province JiangHe Paper Co., Ltd.

Gold Huasheng Paper Co., Ltd.

Kanzaki Specialty Papers Inc. (KSP)

Conclusion

The U.S. thermal paper market is on a stable growth path, driven by the proliferation of POS systems, expanding e-commerce logistics, and technological advancements in printing. Environmental regulations are reshaping the industry, prompting a shift toward safer chemical alternatives and sustainable materials. With a projected market value of USD 1.2 billion by 2030, supported by regulatory adaptation and evolving consumer demand, the sector presents steady opportunities for innovation and investment.