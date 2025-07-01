U.S. Retail Vending Machine Market 2030: The Role of AI in Consumer Experience

U.S. Retail Vending Machine Market Overview

The U.S. retail vending machine market was valued at USD 15.03 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 17.99 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% from 2025 to 2030. The market’s growth is primarily driven by increasing consumer demand for convenient, on-the-go food and beverage options, coupled with advancements in technology such as smart vending machines and cashless payment systems. Additionally, the shift toward automation in retail, rising urbanization, and busier lifestyles are fostering the need for quick and accessible purchasing methods. The incorporation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies has further enhanced user experience through features like real-time inventory tracking and personalized product recommendations.

The industry is undergoing rapid growth due to the expanding deployment of automated retail solutions in various settings such as malls, airports, office spaces, and residential areas. Vending machines now cater to consumers seeking fast, contactless purchasing experiences, offering products ranging from snacks and beverages to electronics. The acceleration of unattended retail has been significantly influenced by the post-pandemic preference for self-service technologies. A notable example is Amazon’s introduction of Amazon Go smart vending machines, which utilize AI and computer vision to support cashier-less transactions.

Technological innovation remains a key growth driver. Modern vending machines, equipped with AI, IoT, and cashless payment functionalities, are improving efficiency and user engagement. These smart machines manage inventory in real-time, streamline restocking processes, and offer tailored product suggestions. Leading companies like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo have launched touchscreen-enabled vending machines that allow customers to mix and customize their beverages. Furthermore, vending machines in settings such as hospitals and universities are diversifying to include items like healthy snacks, PPE kits, and medications.

Order a free sample PDF of the U.S. Retail Vending Machine Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Beverage vending machines accounted for the largest segment in 2024, with a 38.08% share, driven by consumer demand for on-the-go refreshments and advancements in vending technology.

accounted for the largest segment in 2024, with a 38.08% share, driven by consumer demand for on-the-go refreshments and advancements in vending technology. Vending machines in manufacturing environments held the largest industry-based share at 35.80% in 2024, due to their role in enhancing workplace efficiency and employee convenience.

held the largest industry-based share at 35.80% in 2024, due to their role in enhancing workplace efficiency and employee convenience. Cashless vending machines dominated with a 75.00% share in 2024, indicating a significant shift toward digital and contactless payment solutions.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 15.03 Billion

USD 15.03 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 17.99 Billion

USD 17.99 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 3.1%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Prominent players in the U.S. retail vending machine market are actively expanding their reach and strengthening their presence through strategic initiatives such as partnerships and expansion activities. These efforts are central to driving continued market growth.

Major Companies in the U.S. Retail Vending Machine Market:

Azkoyen Group

U-Select-It (USI)

Royal Vendors, Inc.

Glory Ltd.

Vending.com

Seaga Manufacturing Inc.

Orasesta S.p.A

Incredivend

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Automatic Merchandising Systems (AMS)

Express Vending

DGA Vending GmbH

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The U.S. retail vending machine market is poised for steady growth, fueled by consumer demand for convenience, the expansion of contactless shopping experiences, and rapid technological innovation. As companies continue to adopt AI, IoT, and digital payment systems, vending machines are evolving beyond traditional snack dispensers to become key components in the future of automated, smart retail.