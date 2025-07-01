5G Enterprise Market: Shaping the Future of Connectivity

The global 5G enterprise market was valued at USD 5.96 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to expand significantly to USD 28.73 billion by 2030, registering a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.0% from 2025 to 2030. This rapid growth trajectory is being driven largely by proactive government initiatives aimed at making 5G technology the cornerstone of future economic competitiveness. Through extensive policy frameworks, funding programs, and strategic partnerships, governments worldwide are enabling a wave of enterprise-level digital transformation.

These national agendas are helping create a conducive environment for enterprises to adopt next-generation 5G capabilities such as ultra-reliable low-latency communications (URLLC) and massive machine-type communications (mMTC). These technologies are crucial for automation, smart manufacturing, real-time data processing, and IoT-driven operations across sectors.

A prime example of such a national strategy is Singapore, where the government has integrated 5G into its broader innovation agenda. Under the Research, Innovation and Enterprise 2025 (RIE2025) plan, Singapore committed USD 18.1 billion (SGD 25 billion) to advance transformative technologies, including 5G. Thanks to this investment, Singapore now enjoys over 95% standalone 5G coverage, establishing itself as a global leader and experimental hub for enterprise use cases in sectors such as healthcare, logistics, and urban infrastructure.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has taken an aggressive stance to accelerate 5G adoption. By conducting spectrum auctions and launching funding programs, the FCC has opened up critical frequency bands—namely the 3.45 GHz and 2.5 GHz bands—for widespread enterprise use. Additionally, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) has earmarked USD 65 billion toward the expansion of broadband infrastructure. A significant portion of this funding supports 5G network deployments, especially in underserved rural areas and key industrial corridors, further enabling enterprise digitalization and connectivity.

In summary, the global 5G enterprise market is being shaped by strong governmental backing and forward-thinking national strategies. These efforts are creating a fertile ground for industries to harness the full potential of 5G, making it a foundational layer for smart economies of the future.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America emerged as the leading regional market, accounting for 35.5% of the global 5G enterprise market share in 2024. This dominance is largely attributed to strong government backing, early 5G adoption, and robust enterprise digitalization initiatives across the U.S. and Canada.

Within North America, the United States held a dominant position in the 5G enterprise industry in 2024, driven by aggressive spectrum allocation, federal funding, and the widespread rollout of enterprise-specific 5G solutions.

By network type, the private networks segment led the market, capturing a notable 43.5% share in 2024. Private 5G networks are increasingly being adopted by enterprises seeking secure, low-latency, and customizable connectivity for mission-critical operations.

From the infrastructure standpoint, the core network segment emerged as the largest contributor to market revenue in 2024. The segment’s dominance is fueled by rising investments in upgrading core network infrastructure to support scalable, flexible, and high-speed enterprise connectivity.

In terms of organization size, large enterprises commanded the largest market share in 2024. These organizations are at the forefront of deploying 5G technologies to drive innovation, improve operational efficiency, and enable Industry 4.0 initiatives. Furthermore, this segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period, as more large-scale enterprises integrate 5G into their digital ecosystems.

Order a free sample PDF of the 5G Enterprise Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 5.96 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 28.73 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 31.0%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Key Players

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Nokia

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung

Cisco Systems, Inc.

ZTE Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Intel Corporation

Microsoft

Browse Horizon Databook on Global 5G Enterprise Market Size & Outlook

Conclusion

The global 5G enterprise market is witnessing rapid growth, driven by strong governmental initiatives, technological advancements, and increasing enterprise demand for high-performance connectivity. With North America—particularly the U.S.—leading in adoption, and private networks gaining traction across industries, the market is poised for transformative expansion. Key infrastructure developments, especially in core networks, and the active participation of large enterprises underscore the market’s readiness for large-scale digital transformation. As 5G continues to mature, its role in reshaping enterprise operations across sectors will become increasingly critical, marking a pivotal shift toward smarter, more connected business ecosystems.