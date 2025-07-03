Short Video Platforms Market 2030: Why Short Clips Rule Engagement

The global short video platforms market was valued at USD 1.52 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3.24 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is driven by the widespread penetration of the internet, rising video and online content production, and the rapid proliferation of smartphones worldwide.

In a notable development from November 2022, Jio Platforms, a leading Indian multinational technology firm, partnered with Creative Android Asia and Rolling Stone India to launch a new application named Platform. This app is designed to support celebrity entertainers by providing an ecosystem for organic growth and reliable monetization, allowing creators to enhance their visibility and reputation.

Short video platforms are increasingly being used by businesses for digital advertising. The quality of video content plays a crucial role in attracting users, and advertisers are leveraging the combination of short-form videos and influencer marketing to convey their brand messages effectively. Platforms such as Josh (Dailyhunt), MX TakaTak (Times Internet), and Moj (ShareChat) in India have grown significantly in terms of audience reach and are becoming preferred channels for brand advertisements, particularly during festive seasons.

Key Market Trends and Insights

By Type : The video post segment led the market in 2022, capturing 59.1% of total revenue. This dominance is attributed to the segment’s ability to drive user engagement and provide easily consumable, memorable content. Product demos and feature highlights through short videos are increasingly helping businesses stay competitive.

: The video post segment led the market in 2022, capturing of total revenue. This dominance is attributed to the segment’s ability to drive user engagement and provide easily consumable, memorable content. Product demos and feature highlights through short videos are increasingly helping businesses stay competitive. By Deployment : The application-based segment accounted for the highest revenue share, exceeding 75.7% in 2022. This category includes apps like Instagram Reels, TikTok, Beat.ly, and Vimeo. The development of wireless broadband and the rollout of 4G/5G networks are key factors fueling this segment’s growth.

: The application-based segment accounted for the highest revenue share, exceeding in 2022. This category includes apps like Instagram Reels, TikTok, Beat.ly, and Vimeo. The development of wireless broadband and the rollout of 4G/5G networks are key factors fueling this segment’s growth. By Platform : iOS led the market with a revenue share of 42.6% in 2022. The rise in global smartphone usage is a key driver. Despite concerns about data security in video apps, iOS offers a strong layer of protection by restricting data access without user consent.

: iOS led the market with a revenue share of in 2022. The rise in global smartphone usage is a key driver. Despite concerns about data security in video apps, iOS offers a strong layer of protection by restricting data access without user consent. By End-use: The media and entertainment segment emerged as the largest end-use category in 2022, holding a 47.4% revenue share. This growth is linked to the increasing popularity of live-streamed events, a growing user base, and advancements in mobile technology.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size : USD 1.52 Billion

: USD 1.52 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 3.24 Billion

: USD 3.24 Billion CAGR (2023–2030) : 10.2%

: 10.2% Leading Region (2022): North America

Key Companies and Market Share Insights

The global short video platforms market is highly competitive, with a few major players holding significant market shares. Key companies are focusing on product innovation and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market presence. For example, in December 2020, Google LLC invested in two Indian short video platforms, Roposo (owned by Glance) and Josh (owned by Dailyhunt). This investment was aimed at enhancing AI capabilities, expanding the technical workforce, and improving service offerings across these platforms.

Prominent players in the market include:

Beijing Wei Ran Internet Technology

ByteDance Ltd. (Toutiao)

Doupai

Facebook (Instagram)

Kuaishou Technology

Meipai

Snap Inc. (Snapchat)

Snow Corp. (B612)

Tencent Holdings Ltd. (Weishi)

Vimeo, Inc.

Yixia Technology (Miaopai)

Conclusion

The short video platforms market is experiencing robust growth due to evolving digital consumption patterns, technological advancements, and shifting advertising strategies. As internet access and smartphone adoption continue to rise, these platforms are becoming essential tools for content creators, consumers, and marketers alike. With strong momentum and substantial investments from tech giants, the industry is poised for continued expansion and innovation through 2030.