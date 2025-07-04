Lucintel Forecasts the Global Military Drone Market to reach $20.5 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-07-04 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global wall-mounted AC EV charger market looks promising with opportunities in the individual and commercial markets. The global wall-mounted AC EV charger market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 22.4% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for electric vehicles, the rising shift towards sustainable transportation options, and the growing need for home charging solutions.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in wall-mounted AC EV charger market to 2031 by type (1-phase and 3-phase), application (individual, commercial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, 3-phase is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the increasing power requirements.

Within the application category, commercial is expected to witness higher growth due to the rising demand for fleet charging solutions.

Download sample by clicking on wall-mounted AC EV charger market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing government incentives.

Sichuan Injet New Energy, ABB, Eaton, Shenzhen Winline Technology, Delta Electronics, Cord Power Technologies, EVB, Weidmüller, EVESCO, Lectron are the major suppliers in the wall-mounted AC EV charger market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com To get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

PP Leno Bag Market

Modifier 1815 Market

Medical Ultrasound Bone Densitometer Market

Kids Summer Camp Gear Market

Smart Baby Bassinet Market