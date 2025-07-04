Lipid Nanoparticle Market Embraces Advances in Formulation Science

Posted on 2025-07-04 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

The global lipid nanoparticle market was valued at USD 786.4 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1,541.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.64% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for drug delivery systems based on LNPs, particularly in the development of therapies for chronic conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune disorders. In parallel, technological advancements in RNA-based therapies continue to play a crucial role in expanding the market.

Moreover, a surge in strategic collaborations and joint ventures among key players is expected to bolster innovation and fuel market expansion. For example, in July 2023, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory partnered with Genentech, Inc. (a member of the Roche Group) to enhance LNP-based drug delivery systems through collaborative research and development.

Key Market Insights:

  • North America led the global lipid nanoparticle market in 2024, accounting for a 37.49% share. The region’s dominance is attributed to its well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology infrastructure.
  • By LNP type, the liposomes segment held the largest revenue share in 2024, at 49.98%. Liposomes are favored for their biocompatibility, ability to encapsulate both hydrophilic and lipophilic drugs, and enhanced pharmacokinetic profiles, making them suitable for vaccines, antifungal agents, and chemotherapies.
  • By molecule, the mRNA segment dominated in 2024, capturing 54.98% of the market, and is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. LNPs play a pivotal role in mRNA delivery, safeguarding it from degradation and facilitating its entry into target cells.
  • In terms of application, the therapeutics segment led the market with a 61.90% share in 2024. LNPs are widely utilized in drug delivery due to their ability to encapsulate therapeutic compounds and deliver them precisely to targeted tissues.
  • By indication, the cancer segment accounted for the largest share in 2024, at 48.31%, and is also projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. LNPs enhance treatment efficacy by enabling targeted drug delivery to cancer cells.
  • In terms of end use, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies held the majority share in 2024, at 57.76%. These companies increasingly rely on LNPs to develop advanced, precise drug delivery platforms for applications such as cancer therapy, gene therapy, and personalized medicine.

Order a free sample PDF of the Lipid Nanoparticle Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

  • 2024 Market Size: USD 786.4 Million
  • 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1,541.6 Million
  • CAGR (2025-2030): 13.64%
  • North America: Largest market in 2024
  • Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Players in the lipid nanoparticle industry are strategically pursuing product approvals and geographical expansions to enhance market reach and product availability. A key tactic also involves acquisitions of smaller companies to bolster capabilities, diversify product portfolios, and strengthen market standing. These strategies aim to address evolving market demands and capitalize on opportunities for advanced drug delivery systems.

Key Players

  • Merck KGaA
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Gattefosse
  • FUJIFILM Pharmaceutical
  • Danaher (Precision NanoSystems)
  • Creative Biolabs
  • IOI Oleo GmbH
  • NOF Corporation
  • Lipoid GmbH
  • Cyman Chemical

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global lipid nanoparticle (LNP) market is on a strong growth trajectory, driven by the increasing need for advanced drug delivery systems, especially for chronic diseases and the rapid evolution of RNA-based therapies. Strategic collaborations are fostering innovation and expanding market opportunities. North America currently leads the market due to its robust pharmaceutical and biotechnology infrastructure, while liposomes and mRNA molecules are key segments within LNP types and applications. The therapeutics segment, particularly for cancer treatment, and the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies end-use segment, are dominating the market. The industry continues to focus on product approvals, geographical expansion, and strategic acquisitions to meet the rising demand for precise and efficient drug delivery.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution