Beyond the Smile: Local Orthodontist Highlights Functional Benefits of Braces Often Overlooked by Patients

Spring, TX, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — While most people associate braces with achieving a straighter, more attractive smile, Dr. Blake Sherrick of Auburn Lakes Orthodontics of The Woodlands is working to shift the conversation. According to Dr. Sherrick, the functional benefits of orthodontic treatment are just as important, if not more so, than the cosmetic ones.

“Straight teeth look great, but what many patients don’t realize is how much orthodontics can improve everyday functions like chewing, speaking, and even breathing,” said Dr. Sherrick. “Braces are about health and quality of life, not just aesthetics.”

Dr. Sherrick explains that orthodontic issues such as overbites, underbites, crossbites, and crowding can lead to problems including jaw pain, headaches, tooth wear, and even sleep apnea. Correcting these issues early with braces or aligners can prevent long-term health complications and promote better oral hygiene.

“Misaligned teeth are harder to clean, which increases the risk of cavities and gum disease,” said Dr. Sherrick. “Proper alignment makes brushing and flossing more effective and reduces overall dental costs in the long run.”

At Auburn Lakes Orthodontics, treatment plans are customized not just to improve appearance, but to enhance each patient’s oral function and comfort. The clinic uses cutting-edge technology, including 3D imaging and digital scanning, to create precise, individualized plans that align teeth and jaws for optimal performance.

The practice also educates families on the importance of early orthodontic evaluations. The American Association of Orthodontists recommends that children have their first checkup by age 7 to catch potential problems before they worsen.

“Our goal is to empower patients with the knowledge and care they need to enjoy long-term oral health,” said Dr. Sherrick. “A beautiful smile is the bonus—what really matters is how your mouth works.”

To schedule a consultation or learn more about the full benefits of braces orthodontic treatment, visit https://auburnlakesorthodontics.com/services/adults/clear-braces/ .

