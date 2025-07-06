Kiln Services Ltd Expands High-Efficiency Log and Wood Drying Kiln Solutions Across Essex

London, UK, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — Kiln Services Ltd, a long-established manufacturer based in Essex, is expanding its product line of high-efficiency log and wood drying kilns. Designed for precision, scalability, and energy savings, these systems serve timber professionals across the UK — from firewood producers to sawmills and biomass facilities.

Delivering Expert Timber Drying Since 1975

With a reputation built over five decades, Kiln Services Ltd leads the UK in the design and manufacture of wood drying kilns. Their systems are trusted across diverse sectors, including hardwood and softwood sawmills, fencing and pallet manufacturers, and, increasingly, firewood and biomass fuel providers. All equipment is manufactured at the company’s facility in Essex using advanced design and production techniques.

Modular Kilns Built for Expansion and Performance

To meet growing demand, Kiln Services Ltd offers modular kilns in sizes of 12m³, 20m³, and 30m³ per unit. These modules can be easily extended to build larger systems—up to 200m³ per batch—without requiring upgrades to the original boiler plant or control system.

Clients can load these kilns in multiple ways: with crates or IBC units, hook bins (up to three per kiln), or directly by bucket loader onto the integrated drying floor. Each module links seamlessly with the original door set and insulation, making expansion both efficient and cost-effective.

Advanced Airflow Delivers Fast, Even Drying

Each kiln features a multi-pass airflow system that maximises drying speed and consistency. Hot air is driven through the wood stack at high velocity and redirected every two hours. This technique ensures even moisture removal and speeds up the process without increasing energy demand.

The design also retains and recycles hot air until it reaches a defined humidity level. Only then does the system vent the moisture and draw in fresh dry air. This airflow model dramatically increases water removal per cubic metre of air, making it far more efficient than single-pass or container-based systems.

Versatile Heating Options and Energy Recovery

Kiln Services Ltd kilns support a wide range of heating options, including automatic wood chip boilers, manually fired biomass, kerosene, and natural gas. Customers can select the most practical and economical heat source based on local supply and site requirements.

Optional heat recovery systems are available to further reduce operational costs. These systems use outgoing moist air to preheat incoming air, raising its temperature by up to 40°C and reducing fuel use by as much as 20%.

Why Kiln Drying Matters More Than Ever

Freshly cut logs often contain between 50% and 80% moisture. This means that most of their energy is spent evaporating water instead of producing usable heat. Kiln drying reduces this moisture content significantly, making firewood and woodchip cleaner, safer, and more efficient to burn.

The process also sterilises the timber at temperatures of 70°C or more, eliminating wood-boring insects and fungal contaminants that can affect storage and indoor air quality.

Smart Technology to Support a Growing Industry

Each system is available with a range of control options—from fully automated computerised programs to weight-based monitoring or simpler auto systems. Kiln Services Ltd also offers complete turnkey solutions that include boilers, pipework, and full installation. Smaller specialist kilns are available for research facilities, colleges, and niche production settings.

Contact Kiln Services Ltd in Essex

Kiln Services Ltd delivers advanced, energy-efficient solutions in log drying kiln and wood drying kiln technology for the UK timber industry.