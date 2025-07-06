99 Pancakes Debuts in Delhi-NCR with First Store in Gurgaon

Gurgaon, India, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — Mumbai’s beloved brand, 99 Pancakes, famous for its innovative dessert offerings, has marked its footprints in Delhi-NCR, with its first outlet at Bani Square in Gurgaon. The launch of this outlet signifies the brand’s continued expansion across India. The QSR chain is prominently present in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Shirdi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Varanasi etc.

The new outlet at Gurgaon continues the brand’s mission of making international dessert experiences accessible to Indian consumers. With a youthful, vibrant atmosphere and a focus on quality and consistency, 99 Pancakes caters to a broad audience from all across age groups.

To celebrate this launch, 99 Pancakes is rolling out an exclusive limited-time offer for its Gurgaon customers. From June 27th to 29th, 2025, patrons visiting the outlet can enjoy 6 Mini Pancakes and Classic Waffle for just ₹99, a perfect opportunity to experience the brand’s signature menu at a special price.

99 Pancakes offers a diverse 100% vegetarian menu that includes Pancakes, Waffles, Shakes, Waffle Cakes, Crepes, Macrons etc, and a variety of hot and cold beverages – all crafted with premium ingredients and served with an innovative twist.

The brand has also earned recognition for its creative collaborations with top names such as Nutella, KitKat, Epigamia, and MyFitness Rage Coffee, Cartoon Network, bringing customers a menu that is constantly refreshed with exciting new flavours and combinations.

Commenting on the launch, Vikesh Shah, Founder of 99 Pancakes, said, “We are thrilled to bring 99 Pancakes to Delhi-NCR, where Gurgaon is the perfect market for us to begin this journey. This area has a dynamic food culture with an appetite for fresh and creative offerings. Through our ₹99 launch offer, we invite the local community to come and experience our menu – from our signature mini pancakes to our popular waffles, shakes, and more.”

“We have an aggressive expansion strategy for the Delhi & NCR market and will soon be opening up new outlets in different formats”, added Vikesh.

99 Pancakes continues to expand at a fast pace, driven by customer demand for premium yet affordable desserts. The Gurgaon store is another step forward in fulfilling the brand’s vision of making delicious sweet treats available to a wider audience across India.

About 99 Pancakes

99 Pancakes is India’s premier quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain, specializing in an extensive range of delectable pancakes, desserts, and beverages. Known for its innovative flavors and commitment to quality, 99 Pancakes has become a beloved destination for dessert lovers across the country. The brand continues to expand its menu offerings, bringing unique and delightful experiences to its customers every day.

