Hidden Brains turns 22: Doubling the Joy of Innovation, Inclusion, and Impact

Ahmedabad, India, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — Hidden Brains enters its 22nd year with the same fire that sparked its beginning, and now it’s powerful with deeper purpose, passion, and promise.

We are about to hit another milestone, it’s a reflection of a journey shaped by heart and hustle, strengthened by innovation and impact, and uplifted by a community of thinkers, doers, and believers. As Hidden Brains enters a new chapter, it pushes stronger, with open minds, open hearts, and open doors. More power to solve. More space to grow. More reason to unlimit possibilities.

A People-Powered Legacy

Every step, every idea, and every voice has mattered. From humble beginnings to award-winning achievements like Datums.ai and RockEYE ERP, the company’s journey has been defined by people-powered progress. Where there’s a trail, Hidden Brains blazes it. Where change is needed, it shows up to make it, because trails don’t blaze themselves, and change needs makers.

A Future-Built Foundation

What began with experiments has evolved into a platform of AI-powered solutions, optimized systems, and transformative digital strategies. As Hidden Brains steps into the level-up playground of tomorrow, its bold and evolving identity reflects both its legacy and its ambitions for the future, a future that values impact over noise, progress over perfection, and people over everything.

Purpose Beyond Business

Year 22 is not just about looking back—it’s about looking ahead with clarity and conviction. It’s about economic inclusion, visionary problem-solving, and building meaningful solutions for real-world needs.

From startups to venture capital-backed companies and global enterprises, Hidden Brains has stood beside its clients through tech debt, misaligned valuations, and strategic pivots. The key to its growth? Walking in clients’ shoes, filling critical gaps, and offering solutions grounded in empathy and expertise. Relationships at Hidden Brains go beyond transactions; they’re built on trust, purpose, and long-term partnership.

An Inclusive Tomorrow

As the company marks 22 years of changemaking, the focus remains on building a future rooted in inclusivity, sustainability, and long-term value, where innovation is not a privilege but a shared purpose for all.

“Innovation shouldn’t have limits, it should be inclusive, accessible, and purposeful for everyone,” said the CSO, Mr. Parmesh Shah. “We’re not just celebrating where we’ve been, we’re defining where we’re going.”

Here’s to the next chapter, bolder, brighter, and boundaryless.

About Hidden Brains

Hidden Brains stands as a beacon in digital transformation, leveraging 21+ years of profound experience to reshape businesses worldwide. With a remarkable footprint in over 107 countries and 6000+ successful projects, they've consistently empowered a diverse clientele, from Fortune 500 giants to innovative startups. They excel at tackling complex challenges, whether it's igniting fresh innovation or orchestrating comprehensive digital revamps, always delivering solutions that drive tangible value.

With more than two decades of pioneering work, Hidden Brains is a globally recognized leader in digital transformation. Their impressive reach across 107+ countries and a portfolio of over 6000 projects speak to their consistent ability to add significant value. They've partnered with a wide spectrum of clients, from Fortune 500 enterprises to burgeoning startups, expertly navigating and resolving intricate technical hurdles. When it comes to introducing cutting-edge innovation or expertly revamping existing systems, Hidden Brains is the go-to partner.

Hidden Brains is a renowned digital transformation company with over 21 years of dedicated experience. Their influence spans 107+ countries and is marked by 6000+ completed projects, showcasing their consistent commitment to creating value for clients across every industry imaginable. Whether it’s guiding a Fortune 500 company through a major overhaul or helping a startup define its digital identity, they’ve repeatedly delivered solutions that address and overcome complex challenges. They are masters at both spearheading innovation and meticulously revamping systems to meet evolving demands.

